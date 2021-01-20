Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Happy To Have Witnessed History Made in the US

The inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris makes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quite emotional. Being able to witness it makes them happy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have 'great admiration' for the Biden and Harris families, and now that the two are sworn it, the former royals could not be more overjoyed.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly cherishing the fact that they were able to witness history taking place during the presidential inauguration on January 20.

It is the day when the first female, Black American, South Asian American Vice President, Kamala Harris was sworn in alongside President Joe Biden.

"The inauguration is very personal for Meghan and Harry," a source close to Markle herself, 39, told Hollywood Life.

"Harry's been friends with Joe and [wife] Jill [Biden] for years and Meghan has a huge amount of respect and admiration for them and for Kamala Harris," the insider explained.

The source added that it felt surreal for Markle, because she is very happy about this.

"It's just a monumental moment in history - watching the first female VP being sworn in will for sure be emotional for Meghan. She's happy beyond words about it. Meghan has always been so passionate about women's rights and it was her mom [Doria] that instilled that in her, so being able to watch this milestone moment with her mom is huge," the source explained, adding, "It's a day she's been waiting for."

Meghan Markle's contempt of Donald Trump and yearning for a president such as Biden, can be described as justified. Trump himself, said first that he is not a fan of Markle.

But Markle could be said to have started it all. As early as 2016, she publicly said in an appearance on "The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore" that seeing Trump win made her want to go and say in Canada.

She revealed that her vote went to Hillary Clinton not because she is a woman, but because she did not like the world that Trump was painting.

Trump was asked for his opinion with regard to what Markle said about him and instead of addressing the comment alone, he called Markle a nasty woman.

