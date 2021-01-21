Drake dropped some devastating news for his fans, as he revealed the postponement of his most-awaited album "Certified Lover Boy."

Taking to his Instagram Story, the "God's Plan" hitmaker announced the delay of his sixth studio album amid his surgery recovery.

"I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery," he wrote.

Moreover, Drizzy also mentioned that he is "feeling great" and "blessed to be back" on his feet. However, as he is just focusing on the album right now, "CLB won't be dropping in January."

Despite his health status, the Grammy winner is "looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021."

Drake's Album Announcement Left Fans Upset

The Canadian crooner's revelation sparked a mixed reaction from upset fans, who won't be hearing more Drake songs for some added time.

"Damn... Drake really putting his album on the IR," one wrote.

Meanwhile, another user suggested that his upcoming album is worth the wait.

"Drake has waited two or more years to drop an album only twice and those two albums were Nothing Was The Same and If You're Reading This It's Too Late... It's gonna be worth the wait, trust that."

On the other hand, an individual pointed out that this is not the first time the "Toosie Slide" artist postponed his album release: "Drake has never dropped an album on time and y'all thought this time was different LMFAOOOOOO."

To recall, the award-winning artist previously announced that his album would be launched sometime in January 2021, alongside a teaser from his official music video.

"CERTIFIED LOVER BOY," he captioned his post.

What Happened To Drake's Knee?

Drizzy's army of fans was worried after the 34-year-old crooner posted a photo of himself wearing a leg brace and a cast.

On his Instagram Story, as obtained by Debating Hip-Hop, he began by saying that he wanted to share a positive note for everyone.

"I actually want to use this post to send love and motivation to anybody else that 2020 let loose on," Drake wrote. "Start writing the best bounce back story now.

On the other hand, Drake's rep confirmed to Billboard magazine that the "One Dance" singer had undergone knee surgery.

Although his team did not disclose further information regarding his condition, some fans speculate that it was because of a torn ACL.

