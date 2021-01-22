Prince Harry Aches For Queen Elizabeth While Meghan Markle Enjoys Life in LA

Prince Harry is reportedly not doing great in Los Angeles, almost a year after he and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoned Britain to live a life away from the royal family.

While the former "Suits" actress is "blooming" in her homeland, the Duke of Sussex, on the other hand, has "not found a place where he can say his."

Angela Levin told the Daily Mail that the 36-year-old little brother of Prince William is "very fond" of his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

"I think he misses it hugely. He told me he adored Queen Elizabeth II - he admired her hugely, which is why he did not leave the royal family earlier because he wanted to support her."

And despite his reported feud with his older brother, they were very close.

Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship had come under strain last year, but things between them eased when they exchanged Christmas gifts last month.

Angela added that being in Los Angeles, Prince Harry still doesn't have things working out for him, "I do not think it has worked for him in terms of finding outlets that are satisfying."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has reportedly assisted in launching "Peak Fortem," a mental health online tool to help first responders working through their stress and trauma.

The father-of-one joined Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in releasing a statement to support the tool.

Prince Harry shared his experience working in the military.

He explained, "Our mental fitness is one and the same as our physical fitness."

The Duke of Sussex added, "Serving in the military, I saw first hand how critical it is to train your mind as a muscle. Not only to endure challenges and stresses but to excel, grow and build resilience in all aspects of life."

Prince Harry, who is currently living in his $14 million mansion in Montecito, California, has been a big supporter of mental health wellness throughout the years.

Back in 2019, he even announced that he's working with self-made billionaire and TV personality Oprah Winfrey for a mental health documentary.

Unfortunately, the documentary with Oprah has been stalled after facing numerous delays.

In a report by The Sun, the reported documentary was scheduled to be released in the fall of 2020, but a source told the outlet that with the coronavirus restrictions, Prince Harry's bombshell royal exit from the British royal family also known as "Megxit", and his move to the US with the Duchess of Sussex had delayed the production ultimately.

