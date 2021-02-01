"Justice League" Snyder's Cut will truly be way different than its original film. In fact, there are currently two theories surrounding Martian Manhunter's existence.

Fans only need to wait for a few more weeks before the reworked film debuts on HBO Max. But before that, director Zack Snyder stirred everyone's minds by revealing a Martian Manhunter quote in the upcoming flick.

On his Twitter account, Snyder shared an image of Cyborg with the text "There's a war coming" from the Martian Manhunter.

Cyborg can be seen flying through the air with his face fully covered by his suit.

The post has already over 42,400 likes and 8,800 retweets as of time of writing, making its fans think of some theories about it.

Martian Manhunter Will Warn Justice League

Last month, the company revealed that Harry Lennix will play the role of the superhero in the upcoming installment.

Initially, he landed General Swanwick's role, who is apparently the Manhunter in disguise.

Snyder previously included him on the "Justice League" cast, but his scenes on the film were cut when the director left the team.

But with his return and a new teaser photo, it is safe to say that the Martian Manhunter will be the one to warn the Justice League about the upcoming chaos, as his quote suggested.

It is also worth noting that Snyder said that the film will be a one-shot four-hour-long version, hinting about more action scenes.

His appearance and role make sense, as the upcoming film will be the director's last project for the studios.

As of writing, Steppenwolf remains the biggest threat to the team.

Martian Manhunter Will Have a Minor Role

Although it will be Lennix's chance to gain the spotlight on "Justice League" Snyder's Cut, it is highly likely that his character will only play a minor role.

Through the dialogue, one can easily say that his main role is to warn the DC's team of superheroes about the war. Also, the fact that Snyder did not show a photo of him suggested that there won't be a lot of scenes with him.

Still, the appearance of J'onn J'onzz in the franchise in the future remains to be seen.

Even Lennix himself revealed that his participation is not really a "one and done" deal.

The "Justice League" Snyder's Cut's release date on HBO Max is set for March 2021.

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher and Amy Adams--among others--made it to the final lineup of the "Justice League" Snyder Cut's cast.

