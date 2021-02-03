Chrissy Teigen is feeling emotional this week.

In a recent Twitter post, she revealed that this week would have her due date of her son, Jack. Her new update came after she lost her baby following 20 weeks of pregnancy in September.

On Wednesday, the Sports Illustrated model tweeted how she's feeling "a bit off."

"I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it's not phantom," John Legend's wife wrote.

look at this 😩 I’ll pretend it’s him saying hi - it never stops. pic.twitter.com/5FKSE3g8cG — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 3, 2021

Teigen then shared how she's preparing for an endometriosis surgery on Thursday. But because of her period, it made her feel like there are baby kicks from inside her.

Chrissy also posted a video of her stomach, which seemed like it is subtly moving. She wrote, "I'll pretend it's him saying hi. It never stops."

The 35-year-old cookbook author's post received comforting messages from her fans.

One Twitter user thanked her for being open and candid about losing a child: "Thank you for being so transparent about your pain."

Another person comforted Teigen, responding to her on Twitter: "When you think of Jack, he is thinking of you. He is with you."

Chrissy Teigen's Pregnancy Loss

On September 30, Chrissy Teigen revealed on Instagram that she and her husband suffered a pregnancy loss. She also detailed how they were planning to name their unborn son Jack.

The mom-of-two suffered a placenta abruption, with Jack being five months early at the time.

She wrote in an emotional post, "I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive."

In November, Teigen also revealed she was in a "grief depression hole" after feeling "brutal" a few days prior.

Moroever, even though their kid is gone, Chrissy and her music legend husband were able to find a "little bit of sunshine" as they continued to grieve for Jack. They told People magazine that they have learned to cope with it and are thankful for the different therapies.

"I'm okay with allowing myself to have bad days and good days," Chrissy shared.

Meanwhile, an insider revealed to Us Weekly that the 35-year-old mom has been going through intense grief counseling.

Mrs. Legend also previously revealed how she's mourning not being able to be pregnant.

But as always, Teigen noted that she is proud of herself and her entire journey. She also expressed how lucky she is to have two kids "who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day."

