On Wednesday, Alex Rodriguez shared an Instagram post of him and his fiancée Jennifer Lopez singing along to "Best of You" by Foo Fighters.

The video came after Rodriguez was involved in a cheating controversy with "Southern Charm" star Madison LeCroy. With that said, the video seems to be Rodriguez and Lopez's response to the allegations that threaten to damage their relationship.

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez Just Doing a Publicity Stunt?

Despite the seemingly indirect response to the issue, the post's comment section was flooded with several notes hinting that it is just a publicity stunt.

"Great PR move," one person commented.

Another said, "Is this an 'I'm guilty' post?"

Some even mentioned the name of "Madison."

Recently, Madison LeCroy was accused by one of her "Southern Charm" castmates of cheating on her then-boyfriend, Austen Kroll, with a former Major League Baseball star.

Sure enough, it seems like the power couple is unbothered by the claims. Right after A-Rod posted the video to his Instagram, paparazzi spotted them driving around Miami and later enjoying a lunch date.

Lopez wore her hair in a sleek bun while donning a chic ensemble of a camel long-sleeved turtleneck and an oversized plaid coat, while Rodriguez looked casual in sweater and jeans.

Madison LeCroy Scandal

During the reunion special of the show on January 27, Madison's co-star Craig Conover accused LeCroy of cheating with her now ex-boyfriend.

As she was pressured about the then-unnamed MLB star, LeCroy revealed: "He contacted me, and yes, we DMed, but other than that, there was nothing. I've never seen him or touched him."

Until recently, the MLB star's identity was unknown when rumors started circulating that the man in question is Jennifer Lopez's boyfriend.

FaceTiming A-Rod

Aside from Conover, another "Southern Charm" star Danni Baird claimed that Madison FaceTimed Alex Rodriguez.

Speaking on the "Reality Life with Kate Casey" podcast, Danni revealed that Madison told her "that they were FaceTiming or something."

"I never asked more about it or anything like that. It just didn't tie in that he was a Major League Baseball player," Baird explained.

It's unknown when precisely Madison had her alleged affair, but it has been claimed that happened during her three-year relationship with Austen, which ended in December 2020.

For what it's worth, Madison LeCroy had also been involved was in a love triangle with Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari.

Alex Rodriguez Speaks Out

Despite liking her Instagram pictures and allegations of flirty video calls, an insider close to Alex Rodriguez revealed to The New York Post on Wednesday that "he doesn't know this woman."

"Look, does this mean he didn't DM her and liked a photo or two? I guess not, but he doesn't know her - and he didn't hook up with her," the source said.

Additionally, it has been claimed that Madison hooked up with a "married ex-MLB" player. Alex Rodriguez is still not married to his girlfriend up to this day.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles