The beloved classic "Cinderella" live-action movie starring Brandy and Whitney Houston will finally arrive at Disney+.

On Thursday, Disney officially announced the arrival of the 1997 epic fairytale film "Cinderella" on its streaming platform, per Variety.

The company revealed that "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella" will grace Disney+ on February 12 "at the stroke of midnight," mimicking the story's midnight spell.

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella

The Walt Disney Television creation adapted Rodgers and Hammerstein's musical.

In the film, Whitney Houston served as the co-producer and Cinderella's Fairy Godmother.

Meanwhile, Brandy landed in the titular role and worked with other cast, including Jason Alexander (Lionel), Whoopi Goldberg (Queen Constantina), Bernadette Peters (Stepmother), Veanne Cox (Calliope), Natalie Desselle (Minerva), Victor Garber (King Maximillian), and Paolo Montalban (Prince Christopher).

The movie's arrival has been long-awaited by fans ever since Brandy herself asked the company to acquire its rights.

Last summer, the 41-year-old actress told Rolling Stone that she did not know why the award-winning fairytale story had not arrived on the platform yet.

But since her movie with Diana Ross, "Double Platinum," made it to Netflix, she remained hopeful that Disney would do the same on "Cinderella."

"That's hope that maybe Disney can come on up and scoop up Cinderella. That would be awesome, I would love that," Brandy expressed at the time.

Following the news, the actress appeared with Goldberg on ABC's "The View" to share the good news.

"It's pretty remarkable that people have been begging for 'Cinderella' to be re-released for almost 24 years. I mean, what do you think, is it possible?" Goldberg teased.

Meanwhile, Brandy approved and said that the release is possible. She also shared her excitement as their movie found a home at Disney+ now.

"Cinderella" Movie Milestones

Before its arrival on the streaming platform, the movie did not need any help to win people's hearts.

The film originally arrived on ABC's "The Wonderful World of Disney" on November 2, 1997.

During that time, around 60 million viewers watched the televised broadcast of the movie adaptation. It then flaunted Rodgers & Hammerstein's original songs, including "In My Own Little Corner," "Ten Minutes Ago," "Impossible," "A Lovely Night," "Ten Minutes Ago," and "Do I Love Your Because You're Beautiful," among others.

In 1998, it scored seven Emmy nominations and won the art direction for a variety or music program category.

Now that it will be relived again, the producer shared how excited he is upon learning the news.

"As the service got up and running, I became inundated on my social media by inquiries from fans asking why the movie was not included in its programming," producer Debra Martin Chase told Variety. "It is so rewarding that over 25 years later, our Cinderella is still relevant and beloved."

