Women all over the world are green-eyed over the lavish Valentine's Day celebration Lori Harvey got from her boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan.

Jordan just won this year's best boyfriend award after pulling off an epic surprise to celebrate his first February 14 with the model.

The 34-year-old Hollywood hunk was first romantically linked to Lori, the daughter of TV host Steve Harvey, late last year. But it wasn't until this January when they made their relationship official by uploading pictures and videos with one another on their respective Instagram pages.

Michael B. Jordan Romantic at Heart

Sunday marked their first Valentine's Day together, and to prove that he's the best boyfriend, Jordan decided to pull out all the stops--which may have included renting out an entire aquarium.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Lori Harvey shared videos to take fans along during her romantic date with Michael B. Jordan. She's completely blown away by her boyfriend's efforts.

One video had a caption, "My baby rented one aquarium so we could do a private tour and see the turtles, and then we walked into this."

She then shared a video of a dinner setting surrounded by the entire aquarium. The scene also featured flowers covering the table and even had a personalized menu.

"And he had Nobu cook dinner for us," Lori further wrote.

But the love didn't end there.

More surprises from People's Sexiest Man Alive came coming, as she was later whisked off to a hotel suite, which was decorated and decked out in massive bouquets, candles and flower petals.

The hotel suite showed white, red, and pink roses, a beautiful roaring fire, a lovely view of the city, a prepared bubble bath and, of course, a massive bed covered in rose petals.

Michael B. Jordan's Best Gift Ever

However, the best gift of all, according to Harvey, was the Hermes certificate she received from her boyfriend.

Jordan bought his girlfriend stocks in the fashion house as aValentine's Day present.

"Baby bought me stocks in Hermes," Lori shared.

Needless to say, that this kind of Valentine's Day date belonged in an actual film.

Spoiled Lori Harvey

For what it's worth, it wasn't the first time Jordan surprised Harvey with a romantic gesture.

In January, the "Black Panther" actor made his love feel special on the Instagram influencer's birthday by giving her 15 bouquets of white roses.

In one video that showed off the roses, Harvey took to her Instagram to say, "Thank you, baby" along with a heart eyes emoji.

Confirmation of their relationship wasn't a shock to fans, who have already been speculating on their romance for months.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles