Kendall Jenner's Official Boyfriend: What 'KUWTK' Star Truly Feels About Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner exclusively dating Devin Booker

After making their relationship Instagram official, Kendall Jenner is reportedly "very happy" with her love life with Devin Booker.

An insider revealed to People magazine that the 25-year-old model initially thought that it was all just fun and hookup, but now, she and the Phoenix Suns star are in a rather serious relationship.

"They are exclusive, and Kendall is very happy with Devin," the People source said.

Now that they have taken the next step in their relationship, the entire Kar-Jenner family reportedly approves.

"Her family thinks he is great. He was even invited to Kim's 40th birthday celebration in Tahiti," the insider furthered.

Kendall Jenner-Devin Booker Instagram Official

There's no more doubt about Jenner and Booker's relationship status because, on Valentine's Day, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star and the NBA player have become Instagram official.

Kendall took to her Instagram to share a sweet picture of her and her beau.

Kendall Jenner Instagram Story
(Photo : IG Story @kendalljenner)

Though they have yet to officially say that they are together, the photo alone formally makes them a couple.

Devin also shared a clip of his girlfriend with a dog with a background of a lake and mountains.

Devin Booker Instagram Story
(Photo : IG Story @dbook)

The Suns guard later shared a black and white picture of them cuddling next to the dog on a beach towel on the grass.

Devin Booker Instagram Story
(Photo : IG Story @dbook)

In both stories, the basketball star added an orange heart.

According to numerous outlets, the couple has been seeing each other for quite some time now, dating back to the early days of the COVID-19 quarantine.

Some have imagined that their relationship was just a temporary fling. Still, their union has endured the test of time and the COVID-19 pandemic when more celebrity couples have broken up and divorced.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's Private Relationship

Jenner's latest Instagram photo with Booker is the first ever post that made it to her social media because the two have been extremely private about their relationship.

Kylie Jenner's big sister is private, especially about her love life, but another source told Entertainment Tonight early this February that their relationship works because they keep it simple.

In June 2020, an insider revealed to Us Weekly that they weren't serious because "she's talking to a couple of different guys."

However, they started spending a lot more time together in the past year, enjoying some PDA on the beach and even taking a road trip.

Meanwhile, the NBA star previously dated Kylie's former best friend Jordyn Woods in 2018, while the KUWTK star was linked to several basketball players, including Blake Griffin and Ben Simmons.

READ MORE: LeBron James Love: Lakers Star Gets Sweetest Valentine's Day Surprise From Daughter Zhuri

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles

© 2021 ENSTARS, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
TAGSKendall Jenner Kendall Jenner boyfriend Keeping Up With The Kardashians kuwtk NBA Suns Devin Booker
SEE COMMENT

MOST POPULAR

Celebrities

Kendall Jenner's Official Boyfriend: What 'KUWTK' Star Truly Feels About Devin Booker

1
News

'Jeopardy!' Champ Dead: Brayden Smith's Cause of Death Revealed

2
Movies

'WandaVision' Theory: Evan Peters' Quicksilver Transforms into Mephisto in Concept Art!

3
Celebrities

Lori Harvey Makes All Women Jealous With Incredible Valentine's Date With Michael B. Jordan [PHOTOS]

4
TV Shows

'Bridgerton' Season 2: Netflix Finds Perfect Lead Actress to Pair With Jonathan Bailey

5
Real Time Analytics