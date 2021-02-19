Gina Carano will finally tell her truth and explain how she feels about being booted from "The Mandalorian" in an upcoming interview.

Her interview will air on Sunday in "The Ben Shapiro Show," and Deadline has an exclusive sneak peek of their talk.

"I've been through so much, and I've seen so much now, clearly, of the bullying that's been taking place. I saw it before," Carano said regarding her exit.

The former mixed martial artist claimed, "I'm not the only one that's ever been bullied by his company, and I know that so deeply."

Carano played the role of bounty hunter Cara Dune in the first two seasons of "The Mandalorian."

She also revealed feeling like she was "head-hunted" after Lucasfilm didn't include her character in one of the Disney walls for "The Mandalorian."

"Lucasfilm asked an artist that they employ to erase my character and put a different character in place, and he proudly announces this on Twitter, and erases my character and puts another character in place," Carano added.

Despite all of the controversies and the reprimands of Disney, Carano believed she shouldn't have to stop speaking her mind on social media.

"They're making it very obvious through their employees who were coming for me, and so I was like, 'I'm going to go down swinging and I'm going to stay true to myself,'" she added.

Carano also expressed her belief that she has been bullied by Disney and Lucasfilm, whom she claims have "a history of lying, to be lying and to do this to other people, and they've done it to other people."

The former UFC fighter also emphasized that she will not go down without a fight.

'The Mandalorian' Cast and Gina Carano's Controversy

On Feb. 10, Gina Carano became the latest person to be fired by Disney, joining a list including Johnny Depp of "Pirates of the Carribean" after his domestic abuse case with his ex-wife.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Carano made $25,000 to $50,000 per episode on "The Mandalorian."

She was fired from the "Star Wars" series last week after posting and reposting controversial messages, including comparing political conservatives in the U.S. to Jewish and Nazi Germany.

Carano also mocked people for wearing masks and even fueled conspiracy theories about fraud in the 2020 elections and even Jeffrey Epstein.

In a widely distributed statement by Disney, the company said she isn't "currently employed by Lucasfilm" and that they have "no plans for her to be in the future."

It also mentioned that the posts she made on her social media were "denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities," which they claimed to be "abhorrent and unacceptable."

Toy manufacturer Hasbro has also confirmed they will no longer offer her "Mandalorian" action figure.

It told Deadline, "Hasbro has completed development of all Season 1 and 2 products featuring Cara Dune, and there are no current plans to create more."

Gina Carano Heartbreak

Like everyone else, Carano found out she was fired from the series after spotting it online.

She revealed, "I found out through social media, like everyone else, that I had been fired."

Carano also said that when "fire Gina Carano" trended, Disney listened and it "worked."

However, she was also sent an email by Disney, accidentally, following the reaction to her controversial posts.

"I knew they were paying attention. I know some people went to bat for me, but I know that they didn't win out at the end," she shared.

But with her recent firing came a new job: she's teaming up with Ben Shapiro and his website for an upcoming movie.

Carano was also backed by UFC president Dana White.

