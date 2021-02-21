After months of living separate lives, Kim Kardashian has finally filed for divorce from her husband.

In the last couple of months, the 40-year-old KKW Beauty mogul had already finished filming for the final season of their reality show with E! Their marital problems have been caught on camera.

However, the show must go on for the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star because she will be documenting the entire divorce showdown on TV.

But with KUWTK ending and the entire Kar-Jenner family singing massive new deals with Star and Hulu, it has also been reported that the shows will highlight their high-profile divorce.

An insider told the Sunday Mirror paper that Kim Kardashian's divorce will be on the final episodes of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" and is "likely to be a topic of discussion" on their upcoming shows.

Is Kanye West Joining?

Kanye West has been one of the main stars since 2013. But it doesn't mean he'll be joining the cast of the new reality show.

Sources told the Sunday Mirror that it's "very unlikely" he'll be featured in any upcoming scenes.

READ ALSO: Kim Kardashian Enjoys 'Girls Trip' With Daughters Amid Kanye West Lawsuit Drama

'Sad but Relieved'

Kim Kardashian reportedly feels "sad but relieved" after filing for divorce.

An insider revealed to People magazine that the SKIMS creator feels confident in her decision to finally leave the award-winning rapper because it's best for her family.

"She's already felt like she's been divorced for months now. It's been a long time coming, and she feels relieved to be able to move on finally."

Kim Kardashian's primary concern is said to be the well-being of the four kids she shares with Kanye West - North (7), Saint (5), Chicago (3), and Psalm (21 months).

The insider added how she's worried about her privacy and her kids.

Thankfully, the eldest West child, North, reportedly understands what's happening in her parents' lives and that all of the children are used to seeing their kids apart, so it isn't that surprising for them.

Kim also expressed to her children that she loves their dad, but it's vital that they live separate lives.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Divorce

Another source revealed to E! News that one of the reasons Kim Kardashian finally filed for divorce was because she was tired of waiting.

Despite giving the "Jesus Walks" rapper plenty of chances and time, she believes it's time to move on as they have grown apart.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are also independently wealthy themselves, with five houses and two very high-profile careers. Their divorce is estimated to be worth $2.1 billion.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles