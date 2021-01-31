Kim Kardashian is having the time of her life.

The 40-year-old posted a series of pictures with her daughters on Instagram in what seems to be a "Girls Trip" to Turks and Caicos.

Kim was all smiles while posing with her kids North, 7, and Chicago, 3, as they were surrounded by sand and palm trees in the background.

According to their respective Instagram accounts, Kim is joined by her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Aside from the family, they also had their friends Stassie Karanikolaou and Victoria Villaroel with them.

Kim's latest outing came amid Kanye West's legal troubles, in which he is facing multimillion-dollar lawsuits for his Sunday Service shows.

Kanye West Lawsuit

The Sun reported that the "Jesus Is King" rapper is facing two class-action lawsuits for his Sunday Service performers and staff's alleged mistreatment, long delays in payment, unexpected salary cuts and many more.

The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles last summer. Frank Kim represents more than 500 performers, while lawyers Harris and Ruble are focusing on approximately 300 crew members.

The British paper reported that the performers were forced to work for two days with no breaks nor meals.

Michael Pearson, a performer representing the Kanye West lawsuit group, said that they were told they would be paid $500 no matter how much time they worked.

He also recounted the time they were forced to sit on the floor because there were no seats provided for them and that there were no cars to bring them back to their hotel because they weren't informed that the transportation to the location was only one way.

The performers are suing the Grammy-winning rapper for lost wages, overtime compensation, damages, meal and rest breaks, as well as the cost of the legal action.

The second lawsuit, filed by hairstylist Raina Leon r(epresenting 300 staff members) alleged that they were not paid on time.

Raine claimed that she was eventually paid, albeit four months later. She was also required to pay $20 in fees to cash her $550 paycheck.

A legal insider told The Sun that lawyers have already started looking for other West employees to join the lawsuits.

"They've got hundreds of people on board already, but they're talking to many, many others who want to be a part of it," the insider told the publication.

The lawyers also know how people are upset with the they were treated because they dubbed it "their worst experience."

The final number of plaintiffs could reportedly even reach as close to 1,000 people.

Furthermore, the insider told The Sun that it's unsure how Kim Kardashian's husband is involved and if he ever knew what was going on.

However, whether it's negligence, unintentional, or on purpose, the legal insider believes it is a powerful case.

