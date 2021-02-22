Wilmer Valderrama is finally a dad!

He and his fiancée, Amanda Pacheco, welcomed their first child on Monday, Feb. 15.

In a series of pictures posted on Instagram, the former "That 70s Show" star said, "Life is an ever-evolving journey, and for all those times when our path needs a light..."

"Straight out of heaven, we welcome our first daughter... #ItsJustUs3Now 02/15/2021."

Amanda also shared a similar post on her Instagram page.

Last December, the 40-year-old announced that he and his model fiancée were expecting a child in a series of naked baby bump photos.

Fez captioned the Instagram reveal, "It's just us three now."

Wilmer Valderrama started dating the 30-year-old California native in early 2019 and got engaged by Jan. 2020.

Wilmer Valderrama's Former Girlfriend Reacts!

Following the couple's baby announcement, many of their celebrity pals congratulated the newest addition to their family.

One of them was Wilmer Valderrama's former girlfriend, Mandy Moore.

The "This Is Us" star gushed, "Look at that gorgeous angel."

"Congrats to and your beautiful family, and I can't wait to meet her!! [sic]"

Wilmer and Mandy dated from 2000 until 2002 and have remained friendly throughout the years.

They have also been documenting their little reunions on social media.

For instance, in Oct. 2019, the pair bumped into each other at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic.

The soon-to-be mother shared, "Ran into this guy. [heart emoji] you."

Wilmer then reposted the same picture of them on his Instagram Stories, writing, "Always a joy seeing you, my sweet."

In 2015, the two pals also attended Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles with some of their friends.

On Instagram Stories, the "Crush" hitmaker said, "This is a tradition, right?"

To which the "NCIS" actor responded, "It's a yearly tradition that Mandy and I take the horror of Halloween Horror Nights."

But after dating, they encountered a few dramas.

In a previous interview with Howard Stern in 2006, Wilmer Valderrama talked about intimacy with the "Princess Diaries" star, crudely saying that it was "good, but it wasn't like warm apple pie."

That same year, the "A Walk to Remember" actress told Elle magazine that her ex's comments were "utterly tacky and not even true." She also noted how his remarks hurt her because she liked him.

However, it seemed like they have moved on from the entire thing.

Mandy Moore 'Still' Pregnant

Meanwhile, Mandy Moore is also waiting to pop the bun out of the oven.

She joked that she's "still pregnant" with her baby boy in a recent Instagram Story.

"Trying all the things to get this little man to join the party, but I know they come on their own time."

Mandy Moore is married to musician Taylor Goldsmith since 2018.

