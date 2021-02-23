Johnny Depp 'Angry' as Amber Heard Receives More Roles Despite Campaigns

Months after Johnny Depp lost his libel case against The Sun, the actor continues to face troubles, especially in his career.

Depp failed to refute accusations the tabloid wrote against him. In the wife-beater article The Sun published years ago, it alleged that the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star was a domestic abuser.

He served all his damning proof to the British High Court during the 16-day legal trial at the Royal Courts of Justice in London. However, Judge Justice Nicol dismissed his claims and ruled his verdict in favor of the defendant.

As a result, he lost his Captain Jack Sparrow role and position on the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise. Insiders even claimed that he is currently blacklisted in Hollywood after the legal trial.

Because of this turn of events, the 57-year-old actor reportedly feels furious that his ex-wife still enjoys the spotlight.

Johnny Depp Mad Amid Career Damage

According to Daniel Richtman, the actor is reportedly mad that the "Aquaman" star keeps getting work as he falls.

Heard recently appeared in CBS "The Stand." She is also scheduled to return to "Aquaman 2" to reprise her role as Mera despite several petitions against it.

One of the biggest campaigns is the "Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2" on change.org.

Petition creator, Jeanne Larson, said in the description that Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment should remove Heard from the next "Aquaman" film.

"Men are victims of domestic abuse, just like women. This must be recognized, and action must be taken to prevent a known abuser from being celebrated within the entertainment industry," the description added.

Over the past months, the petition saw massive support from Depp's fans and domestic abuse victims.

As of the writing, 1.8 million people already signed on the petition - over a half toward their 3 million goal.

Depp Trying to Clear His Name

Before reclaiming his glory, the actor still wants to reveal the truth. This month, his legal team issued subpoenas for Elon Musk, who, they believe, could help him in the next trial.

In the subpoena, Depp's team filed 24 requests requiring Musk to hand all conversations between him and Heard. The communications might also have the requests for The Sun's case and the ACLU.

Their past conversation might also contain details and information about physical abuse committed by either Depp or Heard.

