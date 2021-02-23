It has been less than a month when many found out that Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers were dating, only to find out a few days later that they were engaged.

The "Divergent" star has also talked about her recent engagement and relationship to the NFL star in an interview with Jimmy Fallon.

As it turns out, Woodley and Rodgers have been engaged for quite some time now after first meeting in the middle of a pandemic.

"Everybody right now is freaking out over it, and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while.'"

The "Big Little Lies" star also admitted that she never imagined herself marrying an athlete but couldn't help but fall in love with a "wonderful, incredible human being" like the Green Bay Packers athlete.

"I never thought it'd be engaged with somebody who threw balls for a living. But he's just so good at it," she remarked.

Elsewhere in the interview, Shailene Woodley, whose previous boyfriends were Ben Volavola, Theo James and Nahko Bear, talked about how her dog seemingly pulled her outside to warn her that "'If you don't date this dude, I will disown you as my mother.'"

Though it's unclear when exactly they met, the 29-year-old revealed she has yet to watch her new beau play in an actual football stadium and hasn't even watched it at all on TV.

Woodley confessed she didn't grow up with sports, especially American sports, so these kinds of games were not on her radar.

During their first meeting, Woodley claimed she knew Rodgers was a "football guy" but doesn't know what kind of football guy he is.

And though she still isn't the greatest football fan, even dating one of the most talented players in history, Shailene Woodley gushed over Aaron Rodgers, saying, "I don't get it. He's good. He's great, but I don't understand."

She also stated that the Rodgers she knows is a "nerd" who wants to host "Jeopardy!"

Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers' Relationship

In early Feb., E! News revealed that the 29-year-old Hollywood star and the 37-year-old professional athlete are dating. Insiders told the outlet that they were keeping things lowkey and private, especially during football season.

Despite being in a long-distance relationship, the insider revealed that they continue to talk to each other and see each other if their schedule permits. They are both busy with their careers and want to have time for one another.

However, a few days later, after news broke of their relationship, Rodgers confirmed while accepting his 2020 MVP Award that he was engaged.

Aaron Rodgers on 'Jeopardy!'

Meanwhile, the quarterback will start his 10-episode stint as a guest host on the popular game show "Jeopardy!"

His episodes will air on Apr. 5.

He previously won "Celebrity Jeopardy!" in 2015 and earned himself $50,000, which he later donated to the MACC Fund.

Rodgers previously dated Danica Patrick.

