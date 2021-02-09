Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers got people questioning when he thanked his "fiancée" during his MVP speech for the NFL Honors awards.

After winning the 2020 AP Most Valuable Player Award, he said in his speech how the past year has been crazy because of changes, growth and memorable moments.

He then dropped the bomb, "I got engaged, and I played some of the best football in my career."

Though Rodgers didn't name Shailene Woodley in his speech, many news sites confirmed that he was referring to the actress.

Just last week, E! News confirmed that Rodgers is dating the "Divergent" star: "They started as friends, but things have turned romantic," a source of the outlet said.

Though they live far apart, their relationship is reportedly long-distance and they are surprisingly making it work.

Us Weekly mentioned that sports gossip blog Terez Owens was the first to report about the athlete and the Hollywood star's relationship in July 2020, but it wasn't confirmed until recently:

Shailene Woodley a Rebound for Aaron Rodgers?

A source told People magazine that those close to Aaron Rodgers were shocked that they got so serious instantly, initially thinking Shailene Woodley was just a rebound.

The source told the outlet, "It was a surprise that they got so close so quickly."

His close pals reportedly felt that at one point in his life, Rodgers was getting serious with ex-girlfriend Danica Patrick, then the next, he was with the "Big Little Lies" actress.

"It happened super fast that at first, we thought she was just a rebound," the source furthered.

Patrick and Rodgers broke up after two years of dating. They split in July 2020. Meanwhile, Woodley was linked to rugby star Ben Volavola before their split in April 2020.

"There was no way this could be so serious," the source added of the initial thought on Rodgers and Woodley. "Everyone thought it was a casual thing because that's what he was telling everyone - even when it was clearly not a casual thing."

Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley Not an Odd Pair

Another insider told Yahoo that the newly-engaged couple shares common interests and is not an odd pairing as everyone believes.

This also seems to show in how Rodgers closed his acceptance speech last Saturday, where he encouraged people to "read, meditate, speak things to life, manifest desires, question everything and spread love and positivity."

The quote directly references Aaron Rodgers's girlfriend, who also enjoys meditating and manifesting her heart's desires.

The 29-year-old actress is also an astrology freak, which is also one of the things they have in common.

The 37-year-old sportsman and the actress both follow astrologer-to-the-stars Debra Silverman on their respective Instagram accounts.

