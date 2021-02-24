Kanye West is a very generous rapper, even reported to give millions worth of gifts, including jewelry, for his wife, Kim Kardashian.

This included a $1 million diamond necklace by renowned jeweler Lorraine Schwartz, her 15-carat diamond engagement ring worth $3 million, Cartier bracelets, and a vintage Cartier necklace.

The couple, who were married for seven years, is currently headed to a divorce.

Just days before the KKW Beauty mogul filed for divorce, West reportedly tried to sell some of the sparklers he bought for her.

As per The Sun (via the Daily Mail), the 43-year-old award-winning rapper visited two jewelers to get some of the items appraised.

According to their source, "In the last two weeks, Kanye was attempting to sell jewelry he had purchased for Kim to at least two top jewelers."

The reason why he's selling these is heartbreaking.

The source explained, "Kanye recently said, 'I don't want to be connected to the Kardashian brand anymore,' but he was so torn because he still very much loves Kim."

They added, "He was talking about he didn't want to be reminded of the past."

In the end, the "Jesus Walks" hitmaker never ended up selling the jewelry.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Divorce

Since last year, the former power couple has had little to no contact with each other.

The last one was in October at Kim's 40th birthday. That same time, reports surfaced they disagreed over something at the Polynesia resort where the mom-of-four celebrated.

It is also one of the topics that kickstarted reports that they were officially over.

The Sun's source further said that Kanye West wants them to work things out. But unfortunately, Kim Kardashian was already "done."

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star filed for divorce from her scandal-hit husband last Friday.

The SKIMS creator is asking for joint and physical custody of their kids, North (7), Saint (5), Chicago (3), and Psalm (21 months).

Additionally, the tension started in July when Kanye West tried to run for the US presidency and disclosed some very private information to the public. He also embarrassed the Kar-Jenner clan by calling the matriarch "Kris Jong Un."

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Net Worth

TMZ reported that neither party would contest their prenup and are already far along in their agreement about splitting their assets.

Currently, Kim Kardashian has a net worth of about $1 billion because of her makeup, fragrance, and intimate lines.

Kanye West has a reported net worth of $1.3 billion, crediting his music, concerts, shoe, and clothing lines.

