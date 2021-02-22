'Odd' HBO Actor Reveals Plan to Pursue Kim Kardashian

Kimye split: Now that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are headed to divorce, people are queuing to pursue both high-profile celebrities.

One person who went all out about his plans for the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star is "Succession" actor Nicholas Braun.

Kimye Split: Kim Kardashian Potential New Boyfriend?

In an Instagram clip, the 32-year-old spoke his mind out loud about how the 40-year-old KKW Beauty mogul may fall in love with someone "odd" just like himself.

He even suggested that Kim Kardashian, who shares kids North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm with her Grammy-winning husband, should take a shot and try falling in love with a different kind of guy.

Braun, totally deadpanned, talked about the end of KimYe and how sad that must be for Kardashian, even asking what would happen next to the mom-of-four.

Braun also mentioned that the reality star had three marriages in her entire life and wondered out loud, "Are you willing to even take a shot on a new guy at this point?"

"Would you be down to meet a new person, totally just kind of a different guy?"

The Primetime Emmy award-winning star gave the SKIMS creator advice on what kind of man she should start dating next, seemingly describing his characteristics.

Braun said that Kardashian should date someone who can always humor her or someone even taller than her.

He quipped, "Just a guy who's talking about her on the internet... A guy who makes a video like this, and he's trying to find a way to talk to her because he doesn't know anybody who knows her."

Nicholas Braun concluded that perhaps the guy is "odd but maybe in a good way."

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Divorce

The HBO star's cheeky comments came after Kim Kardashian filing for divorce from Kanye West after seven years of marriage.

The couple has finally called it quits after months of speculation surrounding their rocky relationship.

Although the beauty mogul was the one who filed for divorce from the Yeezy designer, an insider told People magazine that the KUWTK star is still experiencing an incredibly emotional time, but there's no drama between them.

"Kim is mostly just disappointed that they couldn't figure out how to stay married. But it takes two people to create a happy marriage."

Kanye West, who has a net worth of $1.3 billion, will co-parent with his soon-to-be ex-wife because their main priority is raising their children.

TMZ reported that despite their divorce, Kim Kardashian is asking for joint and physical custody, and the rapper is happy with the arrangement.

Tune in for more Kimye split updates!

