Many beloved TV shows are coming soon to Paramount Plus.

With its release date nearing, Paramount Plus promises a mountain of content with over 30,000 shows and more than 2,500 movies. Thirty-six original contents are coming out this year.

What is Paramount Plus?

By next week, Mar. 4, Paramount Plus will be replacing CBS All Access. They announced the revamp in an event in mid-February.

Additionally, the streaming platform will be home to Paramount Pictures' big-screen movies, including "A Quiet Place 2" and "Mission: Impossible 7."

The platform isn't limiting itself to just Paramount content and promised live news, sports news, and on-demand programming from CBS, Comedy Central, and MTV.

They will also have exclusive originals, such as the "Star Trek" series.

According to Variety, Paramount Plus's prices are $4.99/month for an ad-supported tier, a dollar less than the current entry-level CBS All Access package with ads.

The full Paramount Premium tier with no-ads except in live programing will be $9.99 per month.

Though there will be original content from the platform, what many are excited about are the revivals.

Here are some of them.

'Frasier'

On Feb. 25, Variety reported that the platform had ordered a revival of the hit show "Frasier," one of the most acclaimed comedies in modern TV.

Original star Kelsey Grammer will be returning to the title role and will also be executive producing the show.

Grammer said in a statement, "I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in continuing the journey of Dr. Frasier Crane."

The show remains one of the most successful sitcoms of all time after winning more than 30 Emmy Awards. It had over 11 seasons and 264 episodes.

'Criminal Minds'

Criminal Minds will also make a comeback as a revival series on Paramount Plus.

However, details involving returning cast members have not been revealed as of writing. But since the show is being billed as a revival instead of a reboot, most of them will return.

'Rugrats'

After years of absence, Tommy Pickles, Angelica Pickles, Chuckie Finster, Phil, and Lil DeVille will be returning revived in an all-new CG-animated series to premiere on Paramount Plus.

Nickelodeon Animation Studio is reportedly producing the revival, with the original voice stars reprising their roles.

But the animation would still follow the toddlers despite debuting in 1991.

The show ran for nine seasons and earned four Daytime Emmy Awards and six Kids' Choice Awards.

'iCarly'

Three original characters from the hit Nickelodeon series "iCarly" will be returning to reprise their roles on the Paramount Plus revival.

Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, and Nathan Kress will be appearing in a new version.

"iCarly" ran from 2007 until 2012 for six seasons and 97 episodes.

'Unplugged,' 'Yo! MTV Raps,' 'Behind the Music'

The digital service is also working on reviving a few vintage MTV Network shows.

This includes the MTV series "Unplugged," "Yo! MTVP Raps," and "Behind the Music."

"Yo! MTV Raps" aired from 1988 to 1995, "Unplugged" has been on and off the network since 1989, and "Behind the Music" originally aired on VHI from 1997 until 2014.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles