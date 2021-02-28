Lady Gaga's Current Condition After French Bulldogs Kidnapping Revealed

Despite the return of her French bulldogs, Lady Gaga is still suffering from the horrible incident.

According to Hollywood Life, the "Poker Face" hitmaker is still "shaken up" after Koji and Gustav were stolen at gunpoint on Feb. 24, and her dog walker was shot in the chest.

An insider close to the award-winning singer told the outlet that she is "absolutely freaked out" about what happened to her dog walker Ryan Fischer and her dogs.

"She's shaken up. She doesn't feel this was random, and that's scary for her."

The insider also mentioned how Lady Gaga treats anybody who works for her like family, and her dog walker is no exception.

Moving forward, hoping that nothing like this ever happens again, the "Chromatica" hitmaker will be taking every precaution to make sure that this would never happen again.

The insider added, "This is a lot for her to deal with right now," adding that the whole ordeal made her be in a state of shock and living her worst nightmare.

The 34-year-old didn't think that her dogs would return safely to her and that Ryan wouldn't survive, but she's thankful and grateful for miracles.

Lady Gaga Foots Ryan Fischer's Medical Bills

As previously mentioned, Lady Gaga treats those who work for her like family.

Her dog walker Ryan Fischer was hospitalized after being shot in the chest when kidnappers took the singer's two dogs as they went out for a walk.

He was previously in grave condition after trying to fight the dognappers off, but thankfully, he is reportedly expected to make a full recovery.

Lady Gaga reportedly feels so bad about everything that happened to Ryan that she wants to make sure he is being looked after.

A source told The Mirror that the "Just Dance" singer is "forever indebted to Ryan for his bravery."

Aside from that, she would also be paying him for his lost work and will be paying his medical bills of about $98,000.

Lady Gaga French Bulldogs Returned

On Feb. 26, two days after the dognapping, Lady Gaga's French bulldogs Koji and Gustav have been returned.

Police told TMZ that a woman turned the two dogs into the Los Angeles Police Department station on Friday.

They were said to be unharmed and have been reunited with Lady Gaga's team that same night.

Sources claimed to the outlet that Lady Gaga, who starred in the movie "The Star is Born," cried tears of joy when she found out her two dogs were okay.

Meanwhile, the shooters are still on the loose.

