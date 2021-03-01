Armie Hammer is finally starting a new life after moving out of the Los Angeles home.

It is the same home he once shared with former wife Elizabeth Chambers during their ten years of marriage.

On Sunday, Page Six reported movers were using flashlights to move the actors belonging out of the house.

They added how the "Call Me By Your Name" star arranged the move to be "under the cover of the night."

Armie Hammer was not seen during the move, but one neighbor who witnessed the entire thing revealed to Page Six that "Trucks and a gaggle of movers descended on the property, working well after midnight and lit only by flashlights."

However, the following day, Page Six found some things Hammer left behind on his now-vacant home.

Outside the house was trash full of items, drawing eyes onto what looks like a female mannequin torso.

Page Six made a closer inspection and revealed that the mannequin was bound decoratively.

Those following the entire Armie Hammer scandal would know that the 34-year-old follows hashtags on "shibari," a form of Japanese rope bondage.

oh my god the people armie hammer hired to help him move out of his house in the middle of the night threw out the mannequin he practices bondage on with all the ropes still tied to it pic.twitter.com/nPOCDC23Fx — Sarah McGonagall (@gothspiderbitch) March 2, 2021

The house was put on the market in 2020 after Hammer and Chambers decided to divorce. It features seven bedrooms, six bathrooms.

The outlet added that the home's price was reduced multiple times, from $5.8 million then to $5.3 million, then decreased once more before somebody finally made an offer to purchase it.

Armie Hammer Scandal

News of Armie Hammer moving out of the home he once shared with former wife Elizabeth Chambers comes after reports of his alleged graphic social media communication were exposed.

Several women publicly spoke about their communications with the "Rebecca" actor, including model Paige Lorenze.

She claimed that her relationship with the Hollywood hunk had consensual BDSM but later turned toward an abusive relationship. Hammer's lawyer denied her accusations, calling her charges "untrue."

JUST FOUND OUT THOSE LEAKED ARMIE HAMMER DMS ARE REAL HELP pic.twitter.com/ULa0nI1C4w — gray ²⁸misses louis (@abtomlinsn) January 11, 2021

Instagram page House of Effie also posted about conversations they had with alleged victims of Hammer.

The communication between the victims and the actor has not been verified, but in the conversations, Hammer talked about his darkest sexual fantasies, including sexual abuse, cannibalism, and BDSM.

Hammer allegedly sent these messages to several women between 2016 and 2020.

Some of them read, "I am 100% a cannibal. I want to eat you." Another said that Hammer wanted to "bite pieces off" her and even eat her heart.

Armie Hammer has been dropped from his upcoming movies since then, including the one he was supposed to star with Jennifer Lopez titled "Shotgun Wedding." Josh Duhamel took over the role.

