Royal Experts Attack Oprah Over Malicious Remarks During Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Interview

Royal experts are not happy with the way Oprah Winfrey handled the interview. They claimed sha made malicious remarks during the CBS Special that would incriminate the British royal family.



In the new teasers released for the highly-anticipated interview, the American Queen of Talk seems to be pushing the Duchess of Sussex on whether the British royal family silenced her.

Oprah asked Meghan Markle in the trailer, "Were you silent or were you silenced?" after reportedly divulging "pretty shocking things" without indicating what she was referring to.

She also turned to the audience to point out that "there is no subject that is off-limits" in the entire Sussex interview.

Slammed by Royal Experts

Now, royal experts have criticized Oprah, and the whole interview for suggesting the royals treated her in a Mafia-like way.

Royal biographer Robert Jobson said that Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the royal family are not the "Corleone family of Windsor."

"There are no hitmen or heavies going around silencing people."

He added that the entire interview is so "over the top, melodramatic and nonsense."

Jobson also claimed that while the former "Suits" star was a working member of the royal family, she always had protection with her and was never in danger.

He called the entire "silenced" narrative ridiculous.

Meanwhile, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams is questioning why the interview was being extended to two instead of airing it for an hour and a half, as initially planned.

"Was this because Harry and Meghan were angry at having their patronages removed, or had it always planned?"

He also believes that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah will be determining their future relationship with Queen Elizabeth II and the other royals for the foreseeable future.

Another critic said in a Twitter statement, sarcastically, "It's been so unbelievably tough moving into our $11 million home, signing deals with Netflix and Spotify, and drawing on my huge trust from my Royal lineage."

"Like if you want a quiet life, go have one, keyword being quiet," they added.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Interview with Oprah

According to the Daily Mail, the additional 30-minute airtime will allow CBS to rake in a ton of advertising. They reported that one 30-second prime time slot costs around $200,000.

Page Six reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would not be paid for their interview with Oprah, but royal experts believe that it is part of the couple's plan to build their brand in the US after signing deals worth $100 million.

The interview called "Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special" will air on Mar. 7 at 8 PM PT/ET, 7 PM CT.

It will talk about Meghan Markle's life including marriage, motherhood, life as a royal, and the pressures of being a royal, and a closer look at why Prince Harry has decided to move far away from the UK.

