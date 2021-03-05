Kim Kardashian Secret Boyfriend? Drake's New Song 'Confessing Sins' Sets Fans into Frenzy

Drake's new song suggests that he had a wild affair with Kim Kardashian, only adding fuel to the whole KimYe flame.

In a new song he released on Friday, 34-year-old Drake got fans talking after mentioning Kanye West in his song, "Wants and Needs."

"Yeah, I probably should go link with Yeezy / I need me some Jesus / But soon as I started confessin' my sins / He wouldn't believe us."

Though he never mentioned the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star's name on the track, social media immediately created a buzz that the Canadian-born artist referred to a possible affair with Kim Kardashian.

On Twitter,@Nobelisfly asked, "Did Drake basically confess to hitting Kim on 'wants and needs?'"

@Saltymusicstan said, "Drake basically admit he smashed Kim and told Kanye."

Meanwhile, @NoBiasSportsGuy admitted to expecting the "Hotline Bling" hitmaker to make some sort of diss at the Kim Kardashian and Kanye West situation.

"Wow Drake talking about Kim K after the Kanye divorce. Never would've guessed it...sike!"

Drake's Songs About Kim Kardashian

Several fan theories in the past have suggested several lyrics from Drake's 2018 album "Scorpion" alluded to the KKW Beauty mogul.

In his famous song, "In My Feelings," Drake sings, "Kiki, do you love me?" a reference to Kiki being a nickname Kim's family sometimes calls her.

In his other song, "Can't Take a Joke," Drake also rapped about taking an "UberX to Hidden Hills" to "give me something I can feel." The song seemingly poked fun at the proximity of his home and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's mansion.

Kanye West Previously Hit Back

Though Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have yet to comment on Drake's new song, the "Jesus Walks" rapper addressed his fellow rapper in a video on his Instagram page.

Kanye said at the time, "The fact that there's people making rumors or thinking you f----d my wife and you're not saying nothing, and you're carrying it like that that doesn't sit well with my spirit."

Drake's Revenge

Rumors of Kim Kardashian and Drake had an affair dates back to 2018 when it was widely speculated they had a short fling after the "All of the Lights" rapper revealed to Pusha T that Drake had a secret son - later on, Pusha T exposed this information.

But it doesn't seem like Kim Kardashian had an affair with Drake at all because it looks like the "Hold On, We're Going Home" rapper is only singing about her to rile up Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Divorce

After six years of marriage, KimYe is divorcing.

Kim Kardashian, whose kids are North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm, continues to be unbothered with her divorce and the new song after showing off her wedding-ring-free hand and pictures of girls night out with BFFs.

