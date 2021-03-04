Kanye West may not seem to be letting go of one thing that would connect him to his soon-to-be ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

The Grammy-winning rapper was seen by The Sun beaming as he headed into his Calabasas office.

Kanye West hopped out of his black car as he arrived at his space, rocking baggy blue pants and a gray sweatshirt.

One thing that was noticed was that he's still wearing his wedding ring. He took a call as he held with his right hand while shutting the car door with his left hand, where the ring finger was on full display with the wedding band.

He also appeared to be in good spirits as he was all smiles for the camera.

#EXCLUSIVE: @kanyewest spotted still wearing wedding ring two weeks after @KimKardashian filed for divorce https://t.co/wGj6y6u9pm — The US Sun (@TheSunUS) March 3, 2021

The "Jesus Walks" rapper has been in Los Angeles for the last few weeks after spending most of 2020 in his Wyoming ranch.

In late Feb, Kanye West was spotted for the first time in Los Angeles since his "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star estranged wife filed for divorce.

The Yeezy creator toured his Christian Academy in Los Angeles with their youngest son Psalm and the artist's security team.

At that time, West was also seen wearing his wedding ring.

Kanye West in Malibu yesterday, wearing his wedding ring 💃🏻✨😍😍😭💘 pic.twitter.com/AwRgbwFUfs — Ogechi (@OgeKimKanye) February 18, 2021

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian was also seen recently out and about in Los Angeles, but she doesn't have her engagement ring or wedding band.

The 40-year-old mom-of-four was having the time of her life during a girl's night out in Beverly Hills.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Divorce

On Feb. 19, the KKW Beauty filed for divorce from Kanye West after six years of marriage.

Kim Kardashian spotted without a wedding ring on, after filing for divorce from her husband Kanye West... pic.twitter.com/QJGycfTWeb — Info@ICBlog.com (@ICBlog_com) February 25, 2021

In court documents obtained by The Sun, the reason for their divorce is due to "irreconcilable differences."

Thankfully, West has reportedly been very cooperative with the entire divorce proceedings. However, there is no final date of their separation date yet from the court.

The papers also revealed that Kim Kardashian filed joint and physical custody of their four kids and requested that she and her ex's ability to award spousal support should be terminated.

An insider told TMZ that the "All of the Lights" rapper is "fine" with the custody arrangement as he and the SKIMS mogul are committed to co-parenting together.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Divorce Prenup

Additionally, a prenup was arranged to handle Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's combined net worth of $2 billion. Neither of them is said to be contesting the agreement.

However, several news outlets reported that Kim would be keeping the 15,000-square-foot California mansion they purchased in 2014.

The former power couple purchased the home for $20 million and shelled out another $20 million for renovations.

