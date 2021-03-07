A few days ago, Justin Bieber released a music video and a song titled "Hold On."

The Canadian singer-songwriter is very cryptic with his lyrics, choosing figures of speech and beat drops instead of singing what he wants to say.

Justin Bieber New Album 'Justice'

On Feb. 26, Justin Bieber announced his sixth studio album, "Justice," and told fans on purpose that his new record's mission is to "provide comfort" during a very uncomfortable time for many.

In an Instagram post, Justin Bieber explained, "In a time when there's so much wrong with this broken planet, we all crave healing and justice for humanity."

Justin Bieber, who's married to model Hailey Baldwin Bieber, continued, "If we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet and each other that we are that much closer to being united."

The "Yummy" singer added, "In creating this album my goal is to make music that will provide comfort, to make songs that people can relate to and connect to so they feel less alone."

The entire album's mission is to echo "comfort and hope," something his new song, "Hold On," also resonates with, hitting many fans right in the feels.

Justin Bieber's Meaningful Song Lyrics of 'Hold On'

Just after the "Hold On" premiered on Friday, Justin Bieber talked with fans explaining the theme.

"The song is just a hopeful record of just holding on because a lot of us want to give up at times."

He added, "There's a lot to look forward to. There's a lot we can't control sometimes, but there's always hope."

In the chorus of Bieber's new song, he is begging the listener to never give up hope despite understanding and knowing they're facing a tough time.

READ ALSO: Justin Bieber Makes NSFW Hailey Bieber Comment- Wife Responds Cheekily!

"I need you to hold on / Heaven is a place not too far away."

The line "Someone who loses their way" could be interpreted as the rocky path he went through, from being a normal kid and later turning to a pop sensation.

It could also be a song about many people currently struggling in the middle of a pandemic. Job loss, home evicted, breakups and divorce, and even death.

Justin Bieber's 'Hold On' Music Video

Naturally, Justin Bieber's song coincided with the music video.

The clip started with an intense police chase, and from there, the visual got too intense.

There were parts where Justin Bieber robbed a bank to pay for his girlfriend's medical bills who got cancer.

Shots were fired at Bieber, who was still bleeding when he got to the hospital and later collapsed on the bed.

HE HAS A TREAT PEOPLE WITH KINDNESS PATCHHH UGHHHH KING AS HE SHOULD!!!!! @justinbieber @Harry_Styles pic.twitter.com/CUOEIf21p2 — Samantha🚀 (@Richassbieber) March 5, 2021

Harry Styles' 'Treat People With Kindness'

But one part of his music video seemed to have been spotted former One Direction Harry Styles' slogan, "Treat People With Kindness."

The "One Less Lonely Girl" crooner was sporting a familiar item on his jacket- a " Treat People with Kindness" badge, Styles' life motto, and even a massive part of his brand.

It has also become a slogan for his 2017 world tour.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles