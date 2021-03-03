Kim Kardashian to Score $60M LA Mansion After Kanye West Divorce [REPORT]

The divorce drama between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is yet to end. However, it seems like the wife will benefit more than him.

In a report published by TMZ, it has been revealed that Kim will keep their 15,000-square-foot mansion in Southern California.

The estranged couple purchased it in 2014 for a whopping amount of $20 million. They continued to shell out millions afterward to cover its massive renovation.

This decision will benefit their four children - North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm - as they can stay in the home they have ever known.

The news outlet's sources added that the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" has been staying in the family home with their kids. With the recent development in the divorce drama, she might stay there permanently, as well.

As to where Kanye will stay after their divorce remains unknown. However, he has been spending most of his time in Wyoming after acquiring a 9,000-acre ranch in the Cowboy State in 2019.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's Divorce Battle

The news came after their divorce filings have been publicized. The documents revealed that their separation was due to "irreconcilable differences." Although Kim will get their LA home, the divorce reportedly hit her emotionally.

"Although Kim and Kanye have been separated for months, it was still emotional for Kim to actually file for divorce. She spent the weekend taking care of herself and her kids. She is spending time with her mom, sisters and hasn't been working," a source told People.

Ever since she filed for divorce, the Kardashian-Jenner clan members have been supportive of her.

Still, she feels disappointed that neither she nor the "Jesus is King" rapper ever figured out how to stay married. The KKW Beauty mogul noted that it takes "two people to create a happy marriage."

Meanwhile, Kanye allegedly undergoes a hard time, as well, although he knew that the divorce was coming.

"It's rough for him, and he isn't happy, but he's resigned to reality," another source revealed to Cosmopolitan.

Without Kim and his children, Kanye might face another episode of his bipolar disorder again. The event currently scares Kim, as the reality star pledges to "always love" Kanye after divorce.

It remains unknown when they agreed to separate, but the process has been smooth-sailing since the beginning.

