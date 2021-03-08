Kanye West believes that he still has another shot with soon-to-be-ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

A few weeks after the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star filed for divorce, Hollywood Life's sources revealed how bad the "Jesus Is King" rapper wants his dream girl back.

The outlet's sources revealed that Kanye is hopeful he can save his marriage with the KKW Beauty mogul once she realizes what she's leaving behind.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Tensions

The former power couple has been experiencing some thick tensions in their marriage in the months that lead to their divorce.

In the past six years of their union, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have debunked divorce rumors, with the brunette bombshell trying to put on a united front with her husband each time those kinds of stories surfaced.

However, it was only in 2020 when numerous reports suggested that they live two separate lives after Kanye West lost the US Presidential Elections. By early 2021, reports claimed that the West's divorce was "imminent."

A few days after Valentine's Day, Kim Kardashian finally put the final nail in the coffin and filed for divorce, leaving the Grammy-winning musician with the reality of their failed marriage.

Kanye West Believes He Can Get Kim Kardashian Back

But it seems like the "Gold Digger" hitmaker is not giving up on saving his marriage with Kim Kardashian.

Insiders told Hollywood Life that he's even confident in what his future with the SKIMS creator will be because they "will always be family regardless of what happens in their marriage."

He also believes that he can get Kim Kardashian back because distance "makes the heart grow fonder."

The insider further shared shows the Yeezy creator feels about his divorce.

"There is so much strain thanks to so many obstacles with quarantine and both of them wanting to live in different parts of the country, to the kids and his overall health."

They continued, "He is realistic and knows that co-parenting is the way forward since Kim has had enough, but he feels it can be used as a breather to where distance will make the heart grow fonder, and she will realize what she is missing."

And it seems like the report could be true because, in the past few weeks, Kanye West continues to wear his wedding ring in public and with everyone knowing he was in the middle of a divorce.

It's unclear what Kim Kardashian actually feels about this, but it looks like she has moved on as she let go of her wedding and engagement bands and seems to be enjoying the single life.

