Tiger Woods Bans Kids From Visiting Him in the Hospital, Shares Sad News After Horrific Car Crash

Tiger Woods is reportedly looking forward to spending more time with his children, daughter Sam, 13, and son Charlie, 11, according to new reports. However, he would like not to see them until he is completely healed and out of the hospital after his terrifying car crash, and here's why.

The golfer, it seems, does not want his children to see him in the hospital after his emergency surgery. Tiger has been concentrating on his health and has expressed his need for full privacy whilst in the hospital.

Tiger has been in touch with his children, according to a source close to the situation, but he is comfortable with them staying with Elin in Florida while he recovers.

It would be far too dramatic for them to see their dad hurt, he believes. He has told them that he is improving every day and that all will be well.

Tiger Woods is well-known for his extreme secrecy when it comes to his personal life and family. With that said, he doesn't want his children to be harassed by the numerous paparazzi who have gathered outside Cedars-Sinai since he was moved there for comprehensive recovery.

The insider went on to say that he doesn't want his children to be exposed to any of the public attention. He doesn't want his children to be the center of attention, with pictures of them being shot and all of that. There are still legitimate questions about them going to the hospital during COVID-19.

Tiger wants his children to have as normal a life as possible. He will see his children after things have calmed down and he is ready to leave the hospital.

Tiger had previously used his platform to express his gratitude to all for their unwavering assistance in the wake of the incident.

He wrote that "It is hard to explain just how touching today was when i turned on the TV and saw all of the red shirts. To every golfer and fan you're truly helping me get through this tough time."

