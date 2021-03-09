Former One Direction member Zayn Malik is furious at the Grammys.

In an explicit-loaded tweet he sent out on Tuesday, the "Pillow Talk" hitmaker accused the awarding ceremony presented by the Recording Academy's pay-for-play regulations.

Zayn Malik Scathing Remarks About the Grammys

"F-k the grammys and everyone associated," an enraged Zayn Malik posted on Twitter.

"Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there's no nomination considerations," he added.

"Next year I'll send you a basket of confectionary."

It's unclear what sparked the former boy bander's Twitter reaction just a few days ahead of Sunday's award show.

In the past couple of years, Zayn Malik released three solo albums outside One Direction, and he has even been nominated for the song he made a duet with Taylor Swift, "I Don't Wanna Live Forever."

Additionally, his new album "Nobody Is Listening" isn't eligible for this year's awarding ceremony. His latest album was released on Jan. 15, and as per the Grammy rules, the eligibility for the upcoming Grammys was Sept. 1, 2019, until Aug. 31, 2020.

Though Zayn Malik released a song collaboration with R3H4B and Jungleboi during that timeframe, it failed to make any major waves despite it being a fantastic track.

In a follow-up tweet hours after his first outrage, Zayn Malik explained that his tweet was not personal or about eligibility but "was about the need for inclusion and the lack of transparency of the nomination process and the space that creates and allows favoritism, racism and networking politics to influence the voting process."

Other Musicians Slamming the Grammys

The 28-year-old singer-songwriter is only one of the many artists who criticized the Grammys and its selection process, including Halsey, Drake, and The Weeknd.

Recently, The Weeknd told Billboard that his lack of Grammy nominations for this year made him feel sadness, anger, and confusion.

His mega-hit song "Blinding Lights" became the first song to spend 365 days in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, as per Variety.

Drake also shared his thoughts after the Grammy nominations were announced in November.

He said in an Instagram Story, "I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artists that exist now and the ones that come after."

Halsey echoed the "Hotline Bling" crooner's sentiments saying that the ceremony is an "elusive process."

"It can often be about behind the scenes private performances, knowing the right people, campaigning through the grapevine, with the right handshakes and 'bribes' that can be just ambiguous enough to pass as 'not-bribes.'"

Zayn Malik's Former Bandmate Harry Styles' Grammy Nomination

Zayn Malik's former bandmate, Harry Styles, is up for three awards, including best music video for "Adore You," best pop vocal album for "Fine Line," and best pop solo performance for "Watermelon Sugar."

