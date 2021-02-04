Harry Styles will be joined by one of the most popular actresses right now for his upcoming movie.

According to Deadline, Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in the hit Netflix series "The Crown," is joining the former One Direction member for "My Policeman."

The outlet said that the original actress who was supposed to star alongside the singer was Lily James when the film was first announced.

The Daily Mail said that the Amazon Studios film would start shooting in April 2021 and would be directed by Michael Grandage.

In "My Policeman," Corrin will play Marion, a school teacher who falls for her best friend's older brother Tom (Harry Styles), who is a policeman.

'My Policeman" Based on a Novel

"My Policeman" is a 2012 novel written by Bethan Roberts.

Based on the synopsis of the book, the story focuses on a heartbreaking love triangle set in the 1950s in Brighton, England.

Marion falls in love with Tom, and they became together. A few years later, Tom falls in love with a man named Patrick after meeting at a museum.

Because homophobia is rambling during the time period, it's "safer" for Tom to marry Marion.

With that, both Marion and Patrick have to secretly share him until one of them breaks, and then all of their lives are destroyed.

However, Deadline reported that the "My Policeman" movie will be set in the 1990s, in which an older Tom and Patrick revisit their love after 40 years.

Further details for the movie are still unknown. As of writing, it's unclear who will be playing Patrick alongside Harry Styles and Emma Corrin.

Harry Styles in Hollywood

This isn't the first time Harry Styles is starring in a movie.

He is currently filming "Don't Worry Darling" alongside Florence Pugh and has already appeared in a Christopher Nolan movie, "Dunkirk."

After being a breakout star from "The X Factor," Harry has had numerous successes as part of Britain's One Direction band.

Now that they have unofficially disbanded, each 1D member is doing their own thing--with Harry being the most successful of them all.

Alongside his success, he is also reportedly feeling lucky in the romance department.

Harry Styles is reportedly dating his "Don't Worry Darling" director Olivia Wilde, who was previously the nine-year fiancé of Jason Sudeikis.

The pair were first spotted holding hands at a wedding in early January.

Despite rumors and reports of their reported romance, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have not confirmed their romance.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles