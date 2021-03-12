Brooke Baldwin Salary at CNN Could Be Over $4M But Not Enough to Keep Her Stay; Real Reason For Leaving Revealed!

Money can't just buy anything, and Brooke Baldwin, who is reportedly earning a $4M annual salary at CNN, is just among the latest living proofs.

Brooke Baldwin salary and net worth 2021

On her real pay, there are no documented and checked sources. Her annual pay is estimated to be worth $4M by the majority while his total net worth is pegged at $10M. The figures are just an estimate; she may be taking home more than that. Brooke Baldwin splurged on an expensive and state-of-the-art home in West Village, NY, to give you an idea of how much money she does. Her luxury clothes, fine jewels, and annual medical exams are all very pricey. She's still the highest-paid female television figure in the world right now.

Brooke Baldwin Leaving CNN by April

Brooke Baldwin, 41, who became "incredibly ill" with COVID-19 last year, announced her departure from CNN in April during her afternoon show last February.

Baldwin has been hosting "CNN Newsroom" from 3 to 4 p.m. ET since 2008 - first in Atlanta and then in New York since 2014. She made the announcement shortly after entering the studio, implying that she intends to take a break from the newsroom.

Why is Brook Baldwin leaving CNN?

On her Instagram, the veteran CNN anchor said she plans to concentrate on her new book, "Huddle," which will be released on April 6 and is about women "unlocking their collective power."



Baldwin announced that the next chapter of her life will be dedicated to what she likes the most: highlighting the lives of exceptional Americans and expressing her love for storytelling. She's been working on her book for two years, she said.

She told viewers that There is something she needs to do beyond the walls of the place she's been fortunate to call "home" for 13 years."Yes, we're still in a pandemic. No, I don't have another job to jump into. And yes, yes, I am feeling very vulnerable."

