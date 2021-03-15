Who Has the Most Grammys? No, It's Not Beyonce!

Beyoncé has been the most awarded woman in Grammy history with her wins for Best Rap Song (for her appearance on Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" remix) and Best R&B Song (for "Black Parade").

The singer has now received a total of 28 Grammy awards, breaking Alison Krauss' previous record of 27.

The Black Is King singer had won Best Music Video earlier in the evening for "Brown Skin Girl," which she shares with daughter Blue Ivy Carter, who is also the second-youngest person to win a Grammy award.

However, Beyonce is not the title holder for having the most grammys. According to the website of the Recording Academy, composer Georg Solti holds the record for the most golden gramophones, with 31 in all.

Quincy Jones, the super producer, is next with 28, tying him with Beyoncé, who also has 28.

With 62 career nominations, Beyoncé is also the most-nominated female artist in Grammy history, according to her official Grammy.com page.



