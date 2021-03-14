Taylor Swift and Harry Styles Had A ‘Cute Moment’ At the Grammy Awards 2021 [WATCH]

Harry Styles

The 2021 Grammy Awards has had a couple of moments - whether it'd be unique ones, jaw-dropping ones, and even cute ones.

Not only did Harry Styles opened the ceremony, but his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift also looked positively happy to see that he took home his first-ever Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Watermelon Sugar."

Taylor Swift was nominated for her song "cardigan," but she lost to her ex, but was seen to be so happy, nodding enthusiastically and even seemed to be smiling behind her floral mask as the former One Direction band member approached the stage to get his trophy.

Haylor Fans React

Fans of the former power couple gushed about them on Twitter. "Taylor standing up first once Harry won his first Grammys," @SimplySFAns tweeted, along with a video.

@unsaidcharliee also said, "Taylor said Harry was the first she became friends with an ex with, and she was the first one to stand up when he won his first Grammy."

Though the moment between the two Grammy winners were subtle, fans loved the adorable moment.

"Sorry, this is literally like a full circle like 1989 came from memories they shared, and now she just watched him win his first grammy. Life is so funny and weird."

Harry Styles' First Grammy Win

On stage, the "Lights Out" singer told the audience, "Wow, to everyone who made this record with me, thank you so much." Harry thanked Tom, Tyler and Mitch, Rob Stringer, Columbia Records, and his manager, Jeffrey Azoff.

READ ALSO: Taylor Swift 'Evermore' Lawsuit: Pop Star Fights Back by Countersuing

"I feel very grateful to be here; thank you so much. I feel very honored to be among all of you, so thank you so much."

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles' Songs About Each Other

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles dated from Oct. 2012 until Jan. 2013.

Though their romance didn't last long, it inspired some of their music.

Taylor wrote the song "Style," from her 2014 album "1989," which is rumored to be about Harry.

Harry wrote "Perfect" for One Direction's song. "Two Ghosts," off of Harry Styles' HS album, was also about Taylor Swift.

Harry Styles, Taylor Swift Moving On

Taylor Swift is currently in a relationshipwith boyfriend Joe Alwyn, while Harry Styles is dating Olivia Wilde.

Though Harry and Olivia remain quiet about their relationship, Taylor and Joe talk about their relationship sometimes despite being private.

READ MORE: Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis' Real Status Amid Split and Harry Styles Relationship

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles

