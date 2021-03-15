Grammy's 2021 BTS Red Carpet Looks You'd Never Want to Miss [PHOTOS]

BTS, who hails from South Korea, created a buzz at the Grammy Awards 2021, not as show's winners but as fashion icons.

The K-pop group, comprising of seven members and nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance created their own red carpet and dazzled in style.

RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook impressed fans in unique suits and on-trend hairstyles, as seen in photos shared on their agency's Instagram.

Check out Grammy's 2021 BTS Red Carpet Looks

With their mega hit "Dynamite," BTS was widely expected to win their first Grammy. It would have been the first Grammy for a K-pop artist.Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga won the award for their song "Rain on Me."

Regardless, fans around the world were ecstatic to see BTS light up the night as the first Asian act to perform at music's most prestigious award show.

Below is an old photo from last year's Grammys:

BTS Grammy 2021 Performance

