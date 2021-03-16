Demi Lovato Announces New Album After 4 Years; Title, Release Date, Album Cover Revealed

Demi Lovato is finally releasing a new album four years after she released her last.

The studio album will be dropping in the next few weeks, and according to the singer, one of the songs will serve as the soundtrack to her four-part autobiographical docuseries, "Dancing with the Devil."

Additionally, Demi Lovato's album title is "Dancing With the Devil... The Art of Starting Over."

The former Disney channel actress explained that initially, she thought the title would be "The Art of Starting Over" but then decided to give it a double title to give importance to her documentary.

She revealed on a Clubhouse Livestream podcast, "If you listen to track by track if you follow the tracklisting, it's actually like the non-official soundtrack to the documentary."

"Because it does follow my life over the last couple of years."

Since last year, the album has been teased after releasing a new song at the 2020 Grammy Awards where she performed "Anyone."

As per TMZ, the album was supposed to drop sometime in 2020, but her plans changed.

Dancing With The Devil The Art Of Starting Over

🦋💖🌈 💿 #DWTDTAOSO

Album out April 2!



Pre-save it here: https://t.co/nfMs1VXHjH pic.twitter.com/jqzqAG96ht — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) March 16, 2021

In December 2020, speaking on the (Re)session podcast by Jeezy, Lovato revealed that there's still no release date for her new music but that she told fans to keep their eyes set for her new album and a new documentary.

Demi Lovato Documentary

The documentary will chronicle what led to the "Don't Forget" hitmaker's nearly fatal overdose in 2018 and its aftermath.

In a trailer that debuted last month, Demi Lovato and her friends and family talk about the most challenging and darkest parts of her struggles.

One of her best friends said in the trailer, "She should be dead. Are we talking about heroin? Are we doing that?"

READ ALSO: Justin Bieber Shares New Perspective on Boundaries since Marrying Hailey Baldwin

Lovato's plan with the documentary is to give the fans access to her personal life and musical journey while recovering from traumas and discovers the importance of mental, physical, and emotional health.

It will also feature "an intimate portrait of addiction and the process of healing and empowerment."

The trailer is intense, and the docuseries will reveal more information about what happened in the hospital after Demi Lovato overdosed.

The "Camp Rock" star even revealed having three strokes and a heart attack.

Demi Lovato's documentary will be released on Mar. 23 on YouTube Originals.

More Details About Demi Lovato's Album

Though it is not confirmed, it is the first album she will be working with new manager Scooter Braun, the same man who was in a feud with Taylor Swift in 2019 up to 2020.

She also described the album as a mixture of different genres, including 90s pop, country, and R&B.

Demi Lovato's newest album will have 19 songs and three bonus tracks, including a possible collaboration with Ariana Grande.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles