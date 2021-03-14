The 63rd Grammy Awards is happening at the moment at the Los Angeles Staples Center.

One person who is most searched and highly-awaited but is known to be not performing is Rihanna.

Her fanbase has to wait long and hard for her to release a new album, and it's been about five years.

Rihanna's New Album

Though she has a record label named Roc Nation, Page Six reached out to her about Rihanna's next rumored album titled, "R9," but her representative reportedly answered, "Don't know. Haven't heard anything."

The 33-year-old has allegedly started working on a reggae-inspired album since 2018.

In 2019, she trolled all her fans by posting a video of a puppy hopping around in a cardboard box with the "House of Pain" song "Jump Around."

She captioned the post on Instagram, "Update: me listening to 'R9' by myself and refusing to release it."

Fans have also been pressuring the Barbados beauty to drop the album.

When she posts pictures on Instagram, some of the comments would say, "Resolution should be releasing the new album," to Rihanna's caption that said, "New Year's resolution: apply the pressure."

But the Queen also had to fire back at the fan.

She responded to the fan pressuring her with, "This comment is sooooo 2019. Grow up. 2021 energy." Meanwhile, other celebrities know that it's how Rihanna does it.

According to Skyy Hook of Sirius XM, "If someone says something disrespectful on social media, she claps back."

"She's going to respond directly to the author. She's always been that person not to bite her tongue."

"The realness is why people respect her."

The Downside of a Hiatus

Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, and many more had had a challenging time reconnecting with fans when they went on an extended hiatus between albums.

A five-year or more wait is a long time in the fast-moving music industry, especially in pop music.

But despite the struggles, many still believe that Rihanna will always be able to reclaim her throne. Here are some of the things Rihanna is currently busy with; that's why there are no new songs or albums for five years.

Rihanna's Side Hustles

"She's become bigger than music," her stylist Memsor Kamarake revealed of the 32-year-old singer.

The Fenty Brand partnered with LVMH, which houses other influential labels such as Fendi, Christian Dior, and Givenchy.

Rihanna is also making some huge bucks with this hustle, reportedly earning $10 million and even having a massive amount of creativity and control over what she releases.

Soon, she'll also be releasing a haircare line specifically targeted at black women.

But just last month, Vogue revealed Fenty Brand is going on a hiatus with her due to the economy.

Meanwhile, Fenty Beauty is proving to be an immediate success.

Her makeup line pulled in $100 million in the first few weeks of launch that she debuted Fenty Skin, her skincare line a few months later.

Her Savage x Fenty lingerie brand, an all-inclusive fashion line, is reportedly worth $1 billion, as per Forbes.

Rihanna's Music

But despite her success in her side hustles, music will always be the foundation for Rihanna.

She has been with Jay-Z's record label since 2005. At the time, she was only 16.

We'll have to wait and see.

Rihanna have had massive hit songs such as "Umbrella," "Love the Way You Lie," "Diamonds" and "We Found Love."

READ MORE: Rihanna Canceled by Internet Users After Disrespectful Act at Savage x Fenty Show

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles