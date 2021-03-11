Justin Bieber Shares New Perspective on Boundaries since Marrying Hailey Baldwin

At this stage of his career, Justin Bieber is only finally learning how to say no.

In an interview with Billboard, the 27-year-old candidly talked about why he decided to incorporate boundaries in his life just now.

He told the outlet, "I definitely learned how to have boundaries, and I just don't feel like I owe anybody anything."

Bieber added, "That has helped me to be able to just say no and just be firm in it and know that my heart wants to help people, but I can't do everything."

And though he's really tempted to help most of the time, Bieber confessed that "it's just not sustainable."

After years of touring and non-stop work in the studio and the office, Justin Bieber has finally settled into a normal work-life schedule.

The "Changes" crooner is reportedly waking up at 8 AM and checks in with his management about what happened while he was offline.

He then clocks out at 6 PM to spend some time with his wife, Hailey Baldwin.

Bieber shared, "Hailey's love language is just lying around watching a movie."

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got married in 2018 in a court ceremony and in 2019, a lavish South California wedding ceremony.

Billboard also revealed that the Grammy-nominated singer doesn't have a mobile phone and instead only uses an iPad to communicate with his team.

As per the outlet, not having a cellphone limits the number of people who can talk to him or even reach him whatever time of day it is.

Being on quarantine, his renewed commitment to faith and stable marriage have all reportedly put him in a good place.

Justin Bieber's Emotions

Despite his successful career after being discovered by R&B legend Usher all those years ago, Justin Bieber revealed feeling "empty."

The "One Less Lonely Girl" singer lamented that all of his relationships during all those years were suffering.

"I had all this success and all of this money, and it just wasn't fulfilling for me," he explained.

In his YouTube documentary series "New Chapter," he also shared a time when he felt suicidal.

However, now, he looks back at those times from a position where he knows he has outgrown.

Justin Bieber told Billboard, "I can talk about that part of my life and not feel like, 'Oh man. I was such a bad person,' because I'm not that person anymore."

The "Yummy" hitmaker also shared how he now has realized how and why he made those decisions and where some of the pain he encountered before has come from, which caused how he acted all those years.

