Tiger Woods Update: Car Crash Investigation Takes a Wild Turn

Tiger Woods' car crash investigation took a wild turn.

In the early stages of the investigation, it was determined that Tiger Woods' crash was "purely an accident," as per LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

However, several experts believe that there's a lot more to the investigation based on the evidence president.

According to forensic experts who spoke to USA Today, they claimed that Woods was either inattentive or asleep when his car "went into a straight median instead of staying with his lane as it curved right."

Another expert, whose expertise is in accident reconstruction, also said that when the decorated golfer claimed he didn't remember driving when probed by investigators, it was already enough reason they bring in a drug-recognition expert (DRE) to have a more substantial basis in the investigation.

A drug-recognition expert is a law enforcement officer skilled at identifying impairment clues and determining if the driver should have his blood examined for medications or other drugs.

A DRE determines whether it's essential at the end of a 12-step process for blood to be examined.

According to Charles Shack of Crash Experts, "I would have thought that you would have him evaluated by a DRE to see whether or not there are some physical clues beyond the operation that would point to impairment."

"To an untrained person, sometimes the effects are a bit more subtle and require a bit more in-depth examination to bring out the evidence of impairment."

Why There Was No DRE at Tiger Woods' Car Crash Site

At the time of the crash, LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva explained why a DRE wasn't brought to the scene on the day of the accident.

"The deputy at the scene assessed the condition of Tiger Woods, and there was no evidence of any impairment whatsoever."

Experts speculate Ambien drug could have led to Tiger Woods car crash last week-USA Today



Crash left Woods with multiple leg injuries in rollover crash on Feb.23 pic.twitter.com/ELwZwCXT9o — Sports Moods..🎙 (@SportsMoods) March 9, 2021

"He was lucid, no odor of alcohol, no evidence of any medication, narcotics, or anything like that would bring that into question. So that was not a concern at the time. So, therefore, obviously no field sobriety test and no DRE."

Not Dragging Tiger Woods' Name to the Mud

Additionally, it may seem like that the police didn't want to drag Tiger Woods' name further over this accident.

It's already too late to get access to the 15-time champion's blood and medical reports at the hospital without a search warrant or even his cooperation.

However, what the police did right was obtaining a warrant to search the "black box" data from the car Tiger Woods was driving to determine how fast he was traveling and braking or steering activity before the collision.

But as of writing, the department has not released its findings.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles