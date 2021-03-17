Benedict Cumberbatch to Star in Colin Trevorrow Directed Movie ’War Magician’: Is It Based on Real Events?

Benedict Cumberbatch seems to be not contented with being the Sorcerer Supreme in the Marvel Cinematic Universe because he will be once again playing a somewhat similar role in "War Magician."

The project was announced by Variety in 2015, a project that has reportedly been in development since 2003.

At the time of the outlet's report, no director has been attached to the project yet.

But it was recently found out that Colin Trevorrow, who is fresh off from his "Jurassic Park" directorial films, will be directing the upcoming World War II movie.

Tom Cruise was the first actor to show interest and arrest the rights to the book, and since then, it has passed through several hands.

'War Magician' Summary

Benedict Cumberbatch will tell the true and wild story of Jasper Maskelyne, an illusionist.

He will be portraying a man who reportedly use his gifts of illusion to defeat the Nazi, especially their general Erwin Rommel.

The movie is based on a novel written by David Fisher and was later adapted by Nicholas Mariani.

The movie will feature a complete "magic gang" that would also feature other magicians from Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, working with Maskelyne.

Maskelyne joined the Royal Engineers when the war started, thinking that his unique skills would help create camouflage. He later convinced skeptical officers about his power by creating the illusion of a German warship on the Thames using only mirrors and a model.

He was then late deployed to the Western Desert in North Africa but spent most of his time entertaining the military.

His work ended up on Hitler's blacklist.

There's also yet to be a female military intelligence officer to be cast who will help take down the Nazis.

There is currently no word on whether "War Magician" is being planned as Trevorrow's next movie, but he has already completed"Jurassic World: Dominion," which will hit theaters in June 2022.

Is 'War Magician' Based On Real Events?

'War Magician' is based on the real-life story of 1930s magician, Jasper Maskelyne.

He is most known for his accounts of his work for the British military during World War II, in which he claimed to have created large-scale ruses, deception, and camouflage in an effort to defeat the Nazis.

Benedict Cumberbatch News on 'Sherlock'

Meanwhile, it has been almost four years since fans were graced with an episode of "Sherlock."

Many are wondering if there will be a season five of the hit show soon.

In an interview with Collider, Cumberbatch was asked if there would be an upcoming episode, but his answer leans toward "probably not" instead of a "definite yes."

However, there seems to be a glimmer of hope remaining.

"Maybe one day, if the script's right. And I say 'the script,' maybe it could be a film rather than a series. Who knows? But anyway, not for now."

