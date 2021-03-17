After Tiger Woods' car crash accident, it has been revealed that Shawn Bradley also faced a dreaded accident earlier this year.

The NBA released an official statement from Dallas Mavericks, confirming Shawn Bradley's state after getting involved in a road accident.

On January 20, the former Mavs player reportedly got struck by a car while riding his bicycle. The basketball legend was reportedly only a block away from his home in St. George in Utah when the accident happened.

However, only on Wednesday when the details about the injury have been publicized.

Unfortunately, the statement also disclosed that the 48-year-old athlete suffered from a traumatic spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed.

"After undergoing neck fusion surgery, Bradley has spent the last eight weeks hospitalized and undergoing rehabilitation," the statement added.



The Dallas Mavericks divulged that the player still undergoes physical therapy as he faces his new life with paraplegia - a state wherein a person's lower body experiences paralysis.

Meanwhile, Bradley's attending physicians reportedly informed him that his recovery period will be long. They even assumed that the recuperation would be more difficult than playing professional basketball.

TMZ reported that the player's wife, Carrie, has been around him to support him amid these trying times.

The family also found an amazing team of physiologists to keep him in good spirits as he recovers.

While the event might have truly taken a huge amount of his self-confidence, Bradley chose to see the brighter side and pushed himself to transform it into positivity.

In the same statement, the "Stormin' Mormon" reportedly wants the public to learn from the accident. He also plans to spread his learnings and tell people about the importance of public safety.

At the same time, he expressed his genuine gratitude toward those people who sent him well-wishes and prayers.

Aside from this recent public statement, Bradley and his family revealed that they will not be publishing more public updates as he wants to focus on his rehabilitation.

NBA Community Send Well-Wishes

Soon after the news shocked the world, his colleagues and friends started an online brigade to ask fans to pray for his fast recovery.

The official Twitter account of Philadelphia 76ers retweeted Dallas Mavericks' tweet and added, "We are thinking of former 76er Shawn Bradley and his family. Wishing them all the best during Shawn's recovery."

"We are saddened to hear of Shawn's accident. Shawn has always been incredibly determined and shown a fighting spirit," Mark Cuban wrote. "We wish him nothing but the best in his recovery. He will always be a part of our Mavs family."

