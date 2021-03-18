Saweetie Net Worth 2021 vs Quavo and Past Boyfriends: Who's the Richest She's Ever Dated?

With hits like "My Kind" and "Tap In," Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper aka Saweetie has rapidly risen to the pinnacle of her musical career in recent years. The 27-year-old rapper has a promising 10 million monthly Spotify subscribers and an Instagram following of the same size.

Saweetie has a net worth of $4 million as of 2020, according to Celebrity Net Worth. How does it compare to Qavo and her past relationships? Who is the richest among them? Let's find out below:

Quavo

Net worth: $80M



Saweetie and Quavo may have called it quits just as they were starting to establish themselves as one of our favorite hip-hop couples. Fans soon found that the "Best Friend" rapper had unfollowed the Migos rapper on Tuesday. The couple has been dating since 2018. Though they were secretly dating in 2018, she didn't announce their relationship status until she emerged on The Real a few months later.

Justin Combs

Net worth: $3 Million

From June 2016 to August 2017, Saweetie and Justin Combs were together. Saweetie and Justin, Diddy's eldest child, allegedly started dating when Saweetie was still a student at USC in the summer of 2016. Justin reportedly left the rapper for another girl named Aaleeyah Petty, despite no party confirming that they broke up.

READ ALSO: Kanye West's Net Worth is Now HIGHER Than What Most People Can Ever Imagine



Keith Powers

Net Worth: $1 Million

Between the ages of 18 and 22, Saweetie was in a relationship with Powers, an American actor and model better known for his roles as Ronnie Devoe in "The New Edition Story" and Tyree in "Straight Outta Compton."

Michael B Jordan

Net worth $25 million

Rumors of relationship with Michael B Jordan was rife back in 2018 when fans started to speculate about Saweetie's song "23" from her mixtape "High Maintenance." It got fans thinking who was she talking about in the song. None of them, however, confirmed.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift's Net Worth 2021 vs Grammy Rivals: Wealth Expected to Rise After Historic Win

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles