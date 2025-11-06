Miss Universe 2025 turned into a major drama during the sashing ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand, when the reigning Miss Universe, Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark, walked out in protest.

The incident occurred after Miss Universe executive director Nawat Itsaragrisil publicly called Miss Mexico, Fátima Bosch, "dumb" and harshly reprimanded her in front of the other contestants and a live audience on November 4.

The situation unfolded when Itsaragrisil confronted Bosch about her absence from a sponsored photoshoot earlier that day. When Bosch spoke up, insisting on her right to explain herself and expressing that she was being disrespected as a woman, Itsaragrisil interrupted, demanded she be silent, and called for security to remove her. The situation escalated when Itsaragrisil insulted Bosch, calling her a "dumbhead," sparking audible gasps across the room.

In response, Bosch left the event, declaring she deserved respect and that her conduct was not the problem. Several contestants, including reigning Miss Universe Theilvig, Miss Universe Canada Jaime VandenBerg, and Miss Universe Iraq Hanin Al Qoreishy, stood and walked out in solidarity. Theilvig emphasized that the incident was about women's rights and respect, stating, "To demean another woman is utterly disrespectful. That's why I'm taking my coat and leaving."

Following the event, Itsaragrisil issued a brief apology on social media, claiming a misunderstanding and stating, "If anyone was feeling not good, if anyone was not comfortable, I do apologize for everyone." However, many contestants and pageant fans criticized the executive's behavior, calling for respect and a more positive environment during the competition.

Bosch also posted on social media, affirming her strength and class, representing Mexico with pride and calling out the insult as undeserved humiliation. Other beauty queens, including former Miss Universe winners Sheynnis Palacios and Andrea Meza, voiced their support for Bosch.

The Miss Universe 2025 pageant, featuring 122 delegates, is still scheduled to take place on November 21 in Pak Kret, Thailand, but this controversy has cast a shadow over the event. The incident has sparked broader conversations about respect, treatment of women, and professionalism in the pageant world.