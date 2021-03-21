Continuing decades-old film can truly be hard, and that's the reason why Eddie Murphy wants to challenge the "Beverly Hills Cop" team.

For years, fans of Eddie Murphy have been demanding a movie feature once again, particularly a potential "Beverly Hills Cop 4" sequel.

It is not surprising, though, as the first movie earned a whopping $234 million at the box office. Its success eventually led to the creation of "Beverly Hills Cop" installments in 1987 and 1994.

Almost 26 years since they created the last film for the franchise, Murphy spoke candidly about whether a "Beverly Hills Cop 4" is possible.

During his interview with late-night talk show hosts Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, the actor gave an update regarding the film.

"They've been trying to make another Beverly Hills Cop for 15 years now. Right now, Netflix has it, and they're trying to develop a script. That's what we're supposed to be doing next," he said in that specific episode on Showtime's YouTube channel.

He then pledged that he will not do anything about the possible sequel unless a script is already perfect.

Still, it is worth noting that several studios have been trying to meet his demands, and details might be finalized soon.

Will There Be "Beverly Hills Cop 4"?

In the same interview, the 59-year-old actor revealed that Netflix acquired the exclusive rights to "Beverly Hills Cop 4." It came after Paramount Pictures and Netflix reported in 2019 that they entered a one-time license deal for the installment.

Murphy is set to work with its original producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, for the "Beverly Hills Cop 4."

Meanwhile, Paramount has been trying to develop a sequel. The company previously attempted to give birth to a number of reboots and a TV show. Unfortunately, none of those had been ever released.

For now, Murphy makes himself busy before the arrival of "Coming 2 America" on Amazon Prime Video. The actor is set to reprise his role as Akeem Joffer, and an ensemble of cast members will also appear on the sequel.

Arsenio Hall (Semmi), Shari Headley (Lisa), John Amos (Cleo McDowell), Louie Anderson (Maurice), Vanessa Bell Calloway (Imani Izzi), Paul Bates (Oha, the royal servant), and James Earl Jones (King Jaffe Joffer) will all join the upcoming sequel.

After facing cancellations, the "Coming 2 America" will be up for a global release on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021.

