On Sunday, the Daily Mail reported that Piers Morgan is getting replaced on 'Good Morning Britain.'

Early this month, the controversial talk show host dramatically stormed off the show and quit after a heated argumentwith co-host Alex Beresford in the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview.

An insider told the outlet, "ITV and GMB bosses were unprepared for Piers going."

The reported replacement was said to be Ben Shephard.

"Ben, who is adored by the staff and much of the audience, stepped in, and the thought is now that he will work long term."

Speaking of the two, the source added, "He certainly isn't like-for-like for Piers, but then, who is?"

The source also revealed that Ben was chosen because he was considered to be "the safest option."

Ben, the host of "Tipping Point," has been hosting "Good Morning Britain" since Piers Morgan's departure on Mar. 9.

The morning show has also seen its rating slump since his exit.

Last Thursday, it was reported that the show lost 100,000 more viewers overnight, recording its lowest ratings in the previous month.

Not Ben Shephard

However, ITV has shut down the claims that Ben Shephard will be replacing Piers Morgan on "Good Morning Britain."

They denied all the Daily Mail's claims and emphasized that Ben is part of the GMB family and would continue to share the presenting duties.

However, when Ben stepped in to co-host with Susanna Reid, it left viewers undivided.

People on Twitter complimented how Ben was such a "breath of fresh air."

However, not all were impressed.

"Ben Shepard is inoffensive to the point of being bland."

Another said, "Ben's a nice guy, but he ain't a Piers replacement."

There are still mixed claims about Piers' exit and the ratings because a spokesperson told Express that the ratings are not plummeting but instead increasing.

"In real terms, GMB share of viewing continues to grow."

They added, "This week was up six percent when compared to the same last week last year and year to date is up 17 percent compared to 2020."

Is Piers Morgan Returning to 'GMB'?

It seems like Piers Morgan's decision to quit "Good Morning Britain" is final, but it's not like he'll be gone from the screen soon.

According to rumors, it's possible he would be joining GB News, which is reportedly set to be the most significant news TV channel to launch in the UK since Sky News was introduced 30 years ago.

Speaking about signing Piers, chairman Andrew Neil said, "He'd be a huge asset to our channel if we can get him. We'll try to do so and see if we can come to a mutual agreement."

He also revealed that he wouldn't be transfering Piers to a breakfast hosting gig but instead, "I'd want to do something different with him at a different time of day. He's adaptable and he can do different things in different ways."

Fans have also been petitioning for Piers to return to the show. Currently, it reached 360,000 signatures.

But Piers said of the petition, "I won't be going back, but thanks to everyone who has signed these petitions. Normally, people start petitions to have me fired or deported, so this is a pleasant surprise."

