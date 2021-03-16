Blake Shelton Net Worth: Is He The Richest Coach on 'The Voice'?

The Voice 2021. Since the American version of the famous "The Voice" aired in 2011, the reality TV competition show has become a significant hit among viewers worldwide.

In the past couple of years, "The Voice" had several coaches, and this list will take a look at how rich they are.

Blake Shelton has been a coach on "The Voice" since its inception in 2011, being the most successful coach and bringing at least one artist from his team to the finale almost every season.

He also has created amazing songs which charted to top singles and is a nine-time Grammy Award nominee.

Is Blake Shelton the richest among all of them because of his tenure on "The Voice" and his highly successful country music career?

Read on to find out Blake Shelton's net worth 2021 and all the other "The Voice" coaches' net worth.

John Legend

Net worth: $75 million

Seasons: 16-present

It shouldn't be a surprise that John Legend is worth $75 million, given his long career in the music industry. John has won 11 Grammy awards and is known for his hit songs such as "Ordinary People" and "All of Me.

Blake Shelton

Net worth: $80 million

Seasons: 1 to present

The OG coach to still be on "The Voice." Blake Shelton's salary on the show is $13 million per season, which accounts for his net worth.

Despite being the most tenured, he is not the richest, but $80 million is still a massive amount of money.

Adam Levine

Net worth: $120 million

Seasons: 1-16

Since the show's inception, Adam Levine was also with Blake Shelton, so when he left after the 16th season, it came as a surprise to fans.

"The Voice" is not where his money comes from because he also has a successful music career with Maroon 5.



Gwen Stefani

Net worth: $150 million

Seasons: 7, 9, 12, 17

Blake Shelton's future wife, Gwen Stefani, is worth $150 million, all thanks to her solo music and her days as No Doubt's frontwoman.

Alicia Keys

Net worth: $150 million

Seasons: 11-12, 14

Alicia Keys is known to be one of the greatest songwriters of the 21st century, so it's no surprise that she's worth $150 million.

Christina Aguilera

Net worth: $160 million

Seasons: 1-3, 5, 8, 10

Christina Aguilera was one of the first four original coaches on "The Voice" when it premiered.

Her net worth is all thanks to her career in acting and hit songs such as "Hurt," "Reflection," and "Candyman."

Miley Cyrus

Net worth: $160 million

Seasons: 11, 13

Former Disney channel child star became a judge at 23 years old and was only on "The Voice" for two seasons, but she's worth $160 million thanks to her movies, songs, and "Hannah Montana" role.

Usher

Net worth: $180 Million

Seasons: 4, 6

Usher also didn't stay long on "The Voice," but because of most of his success in the 2000s, he is now worth $180 million.

He's responsible for Justin Bieber's discovery and has eight Grammys.

Pharrell Williams

Net worth: $200 million

Seasons: 7-10

Pharrell Williams' time on "The Voice" wasn't the longest, but he has a net worth of $200 million thanks to his songs and producing hit songs such as Ed Sheeran's "Sing" and Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines."

Shakira

Net worth: $300 million

Seasons: 4, 6

The richest "The Voice" coach is Latin pop-singer Shakira. She only became a coach for two seasons, and before the reality show, she has already made herself a name.

Shakira won 12 Latin Grammys and three Grammy awards and is also one of the few people who performed on the Super Bowl Half Time Show.

Not to mention she's an international icon with songs such as "Hips Don' Lie" and "Whenever, Wherever."

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles