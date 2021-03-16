'The Talk' Cancelation Extends as Sharon Osbourne - Ali Drama Gets More Intense

Sharon Osbourne - The Talk host

The drama on "The Talk" continues as it has extended its hiatus as CBS probe into claims against host Sharon Osbourne.

'The Talk' Drama: How It All Started

Sharon Osbourne came to Piers Morgan's defense and got into a heated on-air conversation with her co-host Sheryl Underwood on Mar. 10.

Osbourne apologized on social media two days later, noting that she felt "blindsided" and worried people's negative reaction.

Amid all of this, "The Talk" canceled its Monday and Tuesday live shows and was set to return on Wednesday.

However, CBS confirmed that it would be extending its hiatus until Mar. 23 for further investigation.

Sharon Osbourne and Co-Hosts 

Journalist Yashar Ali posted a Twitter thread of all the accusations made against Osbourne from multiple sources.

According to Ali, Osbourne "would frequently refer" to her then co-host Julie Chen, who is Chinese-American, as "slanty eyes" and "wanton."

Another accusation was when Osbourne got Holly Robinson Peete fired from the show and even referred to her as a ghetto; Osbourne reportedly had her lawyers send Peete a cease and desist letter saying that if she didn't delete her tweet about the show and for exposing Osbourne, she would get sued.

The tweet, which was posted on Mar. 13, said, "I'm old enough to remember when Sharon complained that I was too ghetto for 'The Talk'... then I was gone."

"I bring this up now bc I was mortified watching the disrespectful, condescending tone she had with her co-host, who remained calm and respectful because.... She HAD to..."

 Osbourne denied the claims that she ever used the word "ghetto" except to refer it to "Nazi Ghettos." But in 2011, she referred to co-host Leah Remini as "ghetto" because of how she talks. Ali posted the receipt.

Ali also shared from his source that on two different occasions in 2003, Osbourne called Iranian-American talent agent Renee Tab as a "Persian Carpet C-nt" after falsely accusing her of stealing jewelry that Tab "rightfully won at a raffle."

Sharon Osbourne Responds to Ali's Claims

A few hours after Yashar Ali tweeted those accusations against Sharon Osbourne, her publicist Howard Bragman sent him a lengthy email.

The email said that Osbourne had been "kind, collegial and friendly with her hosts" by "throwing them parties, inviting them to her home in the UK and other gestures of kindness too many to name."

"Sharon is disappointed but unfazed and hardly surprised by the lies, the recasting of history, and the bitterness coming out at this moment."

The email further said that Osbourne would survive this, and her heart will remain "open" and "good" as she "refuses others to take her down."

