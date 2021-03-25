Chrissy Teigen just launched a massive and impressive move on her Twitter account.

On Wednesday night, Teigen finally decided to let go of her 14 million followers on Twitter by announcing that she would leave the social networking site after years of using it.

According to John Legend's wife, Twitter does not offer her something positive anymore. Thus, she decided to finally remove toxicity from her life.

She began the several threads by thanking her fans before deleting the account after 10 years of sharing her life stories on the platform.

"Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world," she wrote in her now-deleted account. "I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends. But it's time for me to say goodbye."

She continued the thread by saying that she was only left "bruised" while staying online. Only this time when she finally realized she should block the negativity out of her life.

The 35-year-old model went on to claim that she became someone who wanted to be liked and please people. Still, she noted that she learned a lot during her stay on Twitter.

"I'm just a sensitive shit, okay!? I don't wanna be this way! I just am! But I love you guys and I cherish our time together, I truly do. I also hate you," she went on before tweeting a heart in the end.

Despite quitting Twitter, she did not leave any hint whether she would also delete her Instagram page, which now has over 34 million followers.

Chrissy Teigen's Twitter Account Subject to Controversies?

Chrissy Teigen's Twitter made headlines this year apart from her recent departure announcement.

To recall, the matriarch earned a notable follower when President Joe Biden hit the follow button on her account. However, after feeling the pressure, she asked the POTUS to unfollow her - to which President Biden complied.

"I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following. In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It's not you it's me!!!!" she wrote before the unfollow saga happened.

But it was still a victory for Teigen, though, as she became one of the only 11 people he ever followed at that time.

