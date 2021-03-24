Despite being a well-renowned TV personality, Khloe Kardashian wants her relationship with Tristan Thompson to remain as private as possible.

After going through hardships as a couple, Khloe and Tristan both experienced happiness and pain in the past years. Still, the couple managed to find themselves again and chose to fix their relationship.

Although everything is alright now, Khloe candidly opened up how she does not want the world to know more about their relationship anymore.

In a new sneak peek for Thursday's episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," Khloe spoke with Scott Disick about an attention-grabbing comment on one of the star's Instagram photos.

Per Khloe, she received "more action" when Scott left a little comment on her post.

In August, the 36-year-old Good American mogul posted a photo of her wearing her brand's bikini set. During that time, Scott said that Tristan was a lucky man to have Khloe.

With that little comment, Khloe began receiving texts and calls clarifying her real score with the 30-year-old NBA star.

"Honestly, me and Tristan are figuring things out. I'm still trying to navigate my way through my feelings and that's how I want to keep it," she set the record straight. "I decided to delete Scott's comment just to try and get rid of all this unnecessary drama."

Although keeping it that way would spare her from too much attention, Kim Kardashian West commented that her sister is being so guarded.

What Kim Kardashian Thinks of Khloe's Decision to Remain Private

In the same clip, the KKW Beauty mogul served her opinion freely and gave her younger sister a piece of advice.

According to the 40-year-old Kardashian, Khloe has been trying to please the public for so long.

"I'm so over you bowing down to what the public thinks," Kim said.

Meanwhile, Scott applauded how the once-cheater Tristan seems to be turning into a really good guy.

"On the flip side, yes, Tristan f---ed up, but what about him? There's got to come a point where he doesn't want to feel like you're embarrassed of him still," Scott went on.

For what it's worth, Tristan got involved in multiple cheating scandals while he was still with her. Tristan even cheated with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Fortunately, as of writing, the NBA player seemed to have already got his thoughts straight and is dedicated to start a new life with Khloe.

