Before "Justice League" Snyder's Cut officially arrived, Jared Leto's Joker already created a buzz after he said, "we live in a society" in one of the film's short trailers.

The sequence in question serves as the continuation of the scene between Joker and Ben Affleck's Batman in "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice."

As seen on the clip, Joker does not have his iconic facial tattoos, and his hair also looks like it grew so much longer.

The scene then shows Joker telling Batman "we live in a society."

Of course, fans who have seen it expected to see the whole story on "Justice League" Snyder's Cut. Unfortunately, it did not make it to the cut at all.

Finally, Snyder himself shared the complete copy of the deleted scene on his Twitter account.

Jared Leto's Joker "We Live in A Society" Full Scene

On Twitter, the filmmaker shared a one-minute and 24 seconds clip of the whole "we live in a society" clip.

The scene is part of Bruce Wayne's vision of the future. The event happens during an apocalypse when the resurrected Superman teams up with Darkseid to take over the world.

"We live in a society," Joker said, pausing for a moment before adding, "where honor is a distant memory."

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Snyder revealed that it was not part of the script. However, Leto added the now-famous line in the movie.

"We went back and forth a bit, and I'll give Jared credit for that little ad-lib there, because it was really, really beautiful."

Removing it from the movie played a huge role in its marketing side. Fans also began talking about the movie and Leto's role following the release of that particular line.

"We Live in a Society" Has A History

While the part seems to be dark and series, Vanity Fair alleged that the phrase actually has a history.

In 1991, "Seinfeld" aired its "Chinese Restaurant" episode. The second season featured George Costanza grabbed a payphone from someone who had been using it for a long time.

According to KnowYourMeme, the video began appearing on message boards and Reddit in 2017. During that time, Joker memes with "gamers make better lovers" text spread online, as well.

Since it appeared at the same time, an online petition in 2018 urged Warner Bros. to "Make Joaquin Phoenix say 'We live in a society' in the new Joker film."

Indeed, it happened through Zack Snyder.

