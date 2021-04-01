As the 2020-21 NBA regular season has been shortened, it also decreased LeBron James' chance to win an MVP title again.

Due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA halted its games last year. Unfortunately, as soon as everyone came back on the court again, the league saw a number of injuries that put the potential MVPs out of the spotlight.

For instance, NBC Sports and PointsBet predicted that LeBron would add another MVP honor under his belt - his first since 2013.

In all his games, the 36-year-old basketball player leads the Los Angeles Lakers with 25.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game.

Unfortunately, his stint has been affected again by a recent high ankle injury.

Why LeBron James Cannot be This Season's MVP

According to CBS Interactive's Assistant Managing Editor Brad Botkin, Lakers ultimately became a bad team. Despite that King James remains as the best player in the world in fans' eyes.

However, LeBron's absence as he recovers from the injury would highly likely affect his journey toward MVP.

"[But] the MVP is likely not going to happen this season with this much time on the shelf and the Lakers potentially ending up without home-court advantage in the first round," he said.

The injury led the player to be out of the court for three to five weeks, allowing other players to grab the chance to win an MVP title.

The past years since 2013 have not occurred in favor of LeBron.

To recall, from 2014 until 2020, different basketball players ruled the court and outshined LeBron. Kevin Durant (2014), Stephen Curry (2015-2016), Russell Westbrook (2017), James Harden (2018), and Giannis Antetokounmpo (2019-2020) prevented LeBron from winning it again.

With that said, Lakers is in great trouble already since Anthony Davis is also out of the court since Feb. 14.

What Happened to LeBron James?

On March 20, Lakers lost to Atlanta Hawks with a 99-94 score. The team, unfortunately, lost LeBron, as well.

During the March 20 afternoon game, LeBron tried to scoop the ball off the ground, Solomon dove and crashed into the LA superstar's leg.

King James' right ankle suffered more as it twisted inwards. The injury was painful enough to cause him shout in pain.

The player already had an x-ray done, and the result came back negative. LeBron also reportedly underwent an MRI test.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles